Bollywood filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap deleted his Twitter account on Saturday, August 10, after his parents received threat calls and his daughter Aaliyah was threatened with rape.

"When your parents start to get calls and your daughter gets online threats, you know that no one wants to talk. There isn't going to be reason or rationale. Thugs will rule and thuggery will be the new way of life. Congratulations everyone on this new India and hope you all thrive," he wrote as he informed everyone that he was quitting the microblogging website.

In another tweet, the critically acclaimed filmmaker signed off saying, "Wish you all the happiness and success. This would be my last tweet as I leave Twitter. When I won't be allowed to speak my mind without fear, then I would rather not speak at all. Goodbye."

Kashyap was always vocal regarding his criticism of Prime Minister Modi, his government and the evolution of politics.

He also gave his two pence regarding the scrapping of Article 370 by the Central government. "You know what is scary, that One Man thinks that he knows exactly what's the right thing to do for the benefit of 1,200,000,000 people and has the access to the power to execute it," he wrote.

Earlier this year, Kashyap had tagged PM Modi in a tweet by a Twitter user with the term 'Chowkidaar' in his handle. Kashyap wrote, "Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter."