Twitterati have slammed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after he complained to Narendra Modi about his followers threatening to rape his daughter and said that the Prime Minister is a chowkidar, not a hawaldar.

Anurag Kashyap, who is a big critic of Modi's brand of politics, has been vehemently ranting against the PM for the last several months. His views have hurt the followers of NaMo, who have trolled the filmmaker on several occasions. The undeterred filmmaker blasted the trolls.

Soon after PM Modi-led NDA won a majority of Lok Sabha seats on May 23, one of his followers had replied to a post of Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah. The fan, with the handle Chowkidar_ramsanghi_, threatened to rape her if she does not tell her father to stop his Twitter rant.

Anurag Kashyap had also shared the screenshot of Ramsanghi's reply to his daughter Aaliyah and questioned NaMo on his follower's rape threat.

Anurag Kashyap tweeted, "Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter."

Many Twitterati, including some followers of PM Modi, have condemned Ramsanghi's rape threat to Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah. But they asked the filmmaker to stop ranting and approach the police. Such threats should not be dealt so casually. If there is no action, then he might want to tag the PM or whoever he wants. Right now ranting online, serves no purpose.

Yo Yo Funny Singh‏ @moronhumor

I completely condemn such abusive & vile comments coming from any side of the aisle, however Anurag what are you achieving by just tagging PM Modi ? If you are really serious about the safety of your daughter then tag the police. Modi is a Chowkidar, not a Hawaldar.

Krishna‏ @Atheist_Krishna

Sir, no sane person will agree with that idiots comments. Modi ko tag karne ke bajay Police complaint karo. Modi Chowkidar hai Hawaldar nahi.

Shubhangi Sharma‏ @shubh19822

We get this kind of stuff too. You'll find scumbags all across the spectrum & you don't have to be so sore. Tag the police instead of the PM. We get that you're her dad & you got extra emotional, but remember that most dads won't even know & it happens to all of us.

श्री‏ @srbisen

Please instead of asking to NaMo, you should file police complaint, they should get punished.

Sailor‏ @sailorsmoon

These guys are idiots. Complain to police and get them booked. Modi is not SHO of your nearest police station.

Kalyani Oswal‏ @K_Oswal

Any tom harry who writes Chowkidar and Modi ji responsible!? Hv u lost yr senses? File a police complaint dimwit

Shivanshi Dixit‏ @ShivanshiDixit

Sir complaint kariye. Modi ji ne nahi sikhaya ye sab kisi ko naa hi unki party ye sab endorse karti hai. Please, aaj ke din ye sab kyu karna.

Jitendra Kr. Lenka⏺‏ @jitendralenkaa

The person who is making such comments should be thrown behind the bar. I am sure whether it's Modi or Rahul or any other party they will do the same. Even criminals and and anti social are supporting political parties , that doesn't mean it's the fault of the party head.

Jamin Majethia‏ @Majethiajd

I hope you have filed a complaint with police / cyber crime to investigate facts. It's better they investigate rather than you announcing that he is a @narendramodi follower. Don't forget some anti-national elements will always try to create unrest, don't fall prey to it.

Chowkidar Sunil Jain‏ @Sunil961

Mr. Kashyap tell me how is Mr. Narendra Modi responsible for this threat by someone whome perhaps Modi ji not even knowing. Go complain to the police as simple as that. How is Modi responsible for an act of any individual....?

MaHaK‏ @mahakbhawani

Hahaha...........Again trying to PLay Vcitim Card ......& LOOK who is complaining about Threats & Abuses.......the SAME Anurag Kashyap who himself was ABUSING MODi through out these Last 6 Months

Swati Davari‏ @swatidavari

I doubt if he understand the meaning and ideology behind putting Chowkidar in front of his name. So for any such incidence immediately file an complaint rather than twitting such a serious thing on twitter!!!

Smit Vijay‏ @vj_smit

Modi ji ko tag karne se acha police ko tag karoge to jyada sahi rahega sir

Rajnish Chaudhary‏ @Rajnishrrc

But why tagging PM in this instead of filling a complaint with Mumbai police. I have seen standing comedians librus cracking worst jokes than this against Narendra Modi.

Amit A‏ @Amit_smiling