Former IAS officer, Shah Faesal who quit politics last year has extended his support to #Indiatogether campaign. After Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg, Jay Sean, Lilly Singh, US vice president Kamala Harris' niece lawyer Meena Harris, among many others posted tweets showing solidarity on farmers' protests in India, Twitter hashtags #IndiaTogether became the top trending topics on the Indian Twitter hours.

Yes. Ghar ki baat ghar ke andar hi achi. https://t.co/yxEfHUxJjK — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) February 3, 2021

Taking on to Twitter, Faesal wrote, "Yes. Ghar ki baat ghar ke andar hi achi" (literal meaning-India should resolve its issues internally). Moreover, Faesal also called his interview given to BBC in past a 'mistake' and argued, "One would have to be far more careful with words when talking about India's internal matters to a global audience."

Oh yes. One would have to be far more careful with words when talking about India's internal matters to a global audience. — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) February 3, 2021

In an interview given to BBC, Faesal was heavily critical of the central government and had said that the actions taken by the government are alienating generations after generations of Kashmiri people. But now, the former IAS officer has called it a 'mistake'.

Faesal's U-turn in recent times

Faesal who was vehemently opposing the Modi government's approach in Kashmir came out in full support of the Narendra Modi government's Covid-19 vaccination programme. Last month, Faesal had shared a video of PM Modi interacting with Covid-19 vaccination recipients in Varanasi, and tweeted, "This is more than just a vaccination program. It's good governance + human capital formation + nation-building + India assuming global leadership as a Jagat Guru."

Faesal has resisted making any political statements following his release from prison. His tweet praising the Prime Minister, however, has generated a sensation both in J&K and outside, with many users of social media asking him about his choice of tweets.