Singer Rihanna became the next icon to tweet about the ongoing farmer's protests in India. From her social media account, the singer had shared a news clip about the situation in Delhi and tweeted, 'Why aren't we talking about this?! #Farmer'sProtest."

As the issue is getting more global coverage, environmentalist Greta Thunberg too joined the row with her support to farmers. "We stand in solidarity with the farmer protests in India," wrote Thunberg on Twitter, using the hashtag #FarmersProtest.

Kangana retweeted the singer and said, "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies." She is yet to respond to Greta Thunberg, though.

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

Here's how netizens reacted to Kangana and Rihanna.

Why do think Rihanna is standing while tweeting this? — Saket Jaiswal (@saketjaiswal_sj) February 2, 2021

Who will tell Kangana that Rihanna is from Barbados, not the US? — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) February 2, 2021

Thank you Rihanna for raising your voice for Indian Farmers. ????@rihanna #FarmersProtest — Amanpreet Singh Uppal (@iAmanUppal) February 2, 2021

It started with the support of Diljit Dosanjh & now #Rihanna. Seems the music of farmer protests is getting global attention. pic.twitter.com/YIgJ8ckj7D — Tabeenah Anjum (@TabeenahAnjum) February 2, 2021

Ignore her.

She is attention seeker.

Won’t name her. — Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) February 2, 2021

@rihanna mam. India is 1000 times better then US. Take care of your own burning house. India will take care its internal matter pic.twitter.com/n0MblvvEtn — Chaman Varshney (@ChamanVarshney1) February 2, 2021

Rihanna became the latest celebrity to be targetted by the Queen actress. Since the violent clash between the police and the protestors on the Republic Day of India she had questioned Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh, and Priyanka Chopra for showing their support to the farmers earlier, whom she had called terrorists. However, the Bollywood has been increasingly ignoring her tweets and none of those who she has tagged in her tweets responded individually or replied to her tweets.