Singer Rihanna became the next icon to tweet about the ongoing farmer's protests in India. From her social media account, the singer had shared a news clip about the situation in Delhi and tweeted, 'Why aren't we talking about this?! #Farmer'sProtest."

As the issue is getting more global coverage, environmentalist Greta Thunberg too joined the row with her support to farmers. "We stand in solidarity with the farmer protests in India," wrote  Thunberg on Twitter, using the hashtag #FarmersProtest.

kangana rihanna

Kangana retweeted the singer and said, "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies." She is yet to respond to Greta Thunberg, though.

Here's how netizens reacted to Kangana and Rihanna. 

Rihanna became the latest celebrity to be targetted by the Queen actress. Since the violent clash between the police and the protestors on the Republic Day of India she had questioned Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh, and Priyanka Chopra for showing their support to the farmers earlier, whom she had called terrorists. However, the Bollywood has been increasingly ignoring her tweets and none of those who she has tagged in her tweets responded individually or replied to her tweets. 

