It was in the year 2016 when Priyanka Chopra was having the time of her life. She was the first Indian woman to grab a lead role in a Hollywood television series, Quantico, she was on TIME magazine along with other Indians influential figures such as Sundar Pichai, Sania Mirza to name a few. She was also making India proud after being selected as one of the presenters for Emmy and Oscar ceremonies. In a nutshell, she had become a popular global icon making India proud. Naturally, the next year, Vogue did a 73 questions session with her.

"73 Questions" is one of the video interactive sessions, where a representative from the publishing house visits the top celebrities living in New York and asks them 73 questions about their regular lives, such as the last book they have read, the items which they always keep in their bags, their favourite food, their favourite travel destination, among others.

During the question-answer session, the representative from the magazine had asked, 'What's the one thing you hope no one will be talking about in years,' to which Priyanka Chopra had replied, 'Donald Trump's tweets'.

This answer came in the year 2017 when then President of the US, Donald Trump had already won the US elections, however, he was not the most loved person in Hollywood circles. In 2021, after he had lost the elections to present President Joe Biden, his Twitter account had been suspended since his tweets had allegedly caused a riot at the US Capitol. Later, for several days POTUS, which is the official account of the President of The US, had also been disabled. While POTUS was recovered after January 20, Donald Trump is still a banned account on the social media platform therefore nobody really reads his tweets anymore.

But Priyanka Chopra on a different spirit had almost predicted this about the then possible future of social media. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently produced and starred in The White Tiger, which marked her first collaboration with Rajkummar Rao.