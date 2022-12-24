Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 66th birthday today. The actor is not just known for his impeccable acting prowess but also for his fitness. For Anil Kapoor age is just a number, the actor is undoubtedly ageing reverse ad getting younger and youthful as the day goes by.

In his acting career spanning decades, Anil Kapoor charmed audiences with his charming persona on the silver screen. Right from playing an upright Shivaji Rao in Nayak to the hilarious Majnu bhai in Welcome, to acing dramatic role. Dance, drama, romance, passion, action and whatnot. Anil Kapoor has impressed audiences with every character he has played on celluloid to date. As we celebrate his 66th birthday.

Happy birthday to an inspiration that has only grown to reach heights never reached before by anyone. You Sir are relentless and incredible! Happy Birthday @AnilKapoor ( cause one can’t call you uncle anymore) ?❤️ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 24, 2022

Speaking of celebrations, Kapoor has planned to keep it low-key this year & is going to spend the day at home with his family & also the newest addition to the Kapoor family tree, his grandson.

On the professional front, the actor recently won the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Supporting Actor in Thar which was released earlier this year & also gave a brilliant performance in Jugg Jug Jeeyo. His upcoming projects include Siddharth Anand's Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan and the Indian adaption of 'The Night Manager'. He also has Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in the pipeline.