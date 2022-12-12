Bigg Boss 13 holds a special place in our hearts. The reality TV show was not only one of the finest seasons of all time but also gave the nation one of the most adorable couples Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. The camaraderie between the duo was loved by fans, they were best of friends in the show. Even after the show ended, the respect and friendship that they had for each other were hailed by their fans. In merely six months, they garnered a huge fandom and were monikered as #SidNaaz. And even now their fandom keeps sharing throwback pictures of the duo from the show.

Their fans loved everything about Sidharth and Shehnaaz, be it their on-screen fights, cuddles, hugs, or banter. Several reports suggested that they are in a relationship. However, both of them never denied nor accepted the same. Time stood still when Sidharth Shukla passed away due to cardiac arrest on September 2, 2020. His untimely death sent shockwaves to the nation. After a month of his death, Shehnaaz paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor by dedicating a song to him. The heart-wrenching song had glimpses of Sidharth that were compiled from his work on television and Bigg Boss 13. In the video, Shehnaaz had also worn his T-shirt. The heart-touching got fans and friends of SidNaaz teary-eyed.

Shehnaaz Gill cuts cakes, shares an emotional post on Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary

One can never take Sidharth's name without Shehnaaz Gill, such is their bond. Today on Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary, Shehnaaz Gill wished the actor in the most adorable way. The actress took to her social media account and shared a throwback picture of Sidharth Shukla from Bigg Boss 13. She wrote, "I'll see you again (sic)," followed by a white heart emoji and mentioned 12 12", along with Wiz Khalifa's See You Again track played in the background.

She also shared multiple stories on Instagram that features Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's unseen black-and-white pictures. Along with the images, she also shared multiple cakes on her Instagram story with 12.12 written on them.

Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of how she remembered him on his special day. She cut two cakes, one with 12. 12 etched on it, and the other with Sid written on it. She also shared unseen pictures with the actor.

Fans and friends get emotional

Fans and friends from the industry flocked to the comment section and remembered the actor. SidNaazians poured in their love for Sidharth Shukla by sharing throwback pictures of the late actor's collages and reels from his past work.

A fan wrote, "Happy birthday, King."

Another mentioned, "Still can't believe you are not with us."

Her brother Shehbaaz, who has got a tattoo of Sid on his arm, also posted heart emojis on the pic.

Kashmera Shah dropped a comment and wrote, "Yes. And he will always live in all our hearts."

One of the fans wrote, "I still can't believe that this man is no more ...I visualise him in those half pants when he was in bb13 and doing his things and entertaining all of us .... After him bb is just a time pass thing ... why u did this to us y ?"

Shehnaaz Gill dedicated her first Filmfare award to Sidharth Shukla

Recently while accepting her first Filmfare award in Dubai, Shehnaazz dedicated the award to Sidharth Shukla. She had said on stage: "Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hu ...thank you meri life me aane ke lie aur merpe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yaha tak phuchi hu...this is for you Sidharth Shukla (I want to thank someone...Thank you for coming into my life. I am whatever today is all because of you..this is for you Sidharth Shukla."

