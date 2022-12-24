Celebrations are in full swing at Ambani household. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are thrilled to welcome their daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal and their grandchildren to Mumbai.

On November 19, Isha and Anand welcomed twins Krishna and a daughter Aadiya, as the twins have turned a month old now and to mark the occasion both their residences Karuna Sindhu (Piramal residence) and Antilla (Ambani's residence) are lit up with decorations.

The celebrations outside both houses are immense. According to reports, Isha's brother Akash Ambani received his sister as she landed in Mumbai with her twins.

The first photos of their arrival have already surfaced on the internet, grandparents Nita and Mukesh Ambani are beaming with joy as they hold their grandchild.

Take a look

From the best medical treatment to keeping the twin's safety intact, Ambani and Piramal have left no stone unturned to ensure the kids get the best of everything.

Donations, ceremony, decorations and more. Ambani-Piramal twins receive Royal treatment from family members

Keeping the little munchkins' safety intact Ambanis had arranged a special flight to ensure the kids and her daughter travel safely. Reports suggest Isha and the kids are flown by a Qatar flight sent by the Emir of Qatar himself, a dear friend of Mukesh Ambani.

It's learned that a group of highly trained and reputed doctors from Mumbai travelled to Los Angeles have accompanied them to Mumbai. One of America's best paediatricians, Dr Gibson also accompanied the group of doctors to ensure the twins' first flight is safe and sound.

Kids nursery

Reports suggest that the nurseries at Karuna Sindhu and Antilia were designed by Perkins and Will one of the top-notch architectural companies in the world. Keeping the twin's comfort in mind, the nursery is lavish yet appealing to the eyes that attract infants. It includes rotating beds, and automated rooftops so the babies can soak in the natural sunlight. All the pieces of furniture are custom-made by Loro Piana, Hermes, and Dior.

The twins will be taken care of by the 8 specially trained American nannies and special nurses who have flown from the USA with the babies. The nannies will continue to stay in India.

What did the twins wear?

Reportedly, the twins are sporting clothes from the children's line of world-famous design houses like Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, and Loro Piana. For the infant's safety and comfort, the car seats are exclusively designed by BMW.

Celebrations galore

Many priests from renowned temples across India are at Karuna Sindhu, the Worli residence of Isha Ambani Piramal to welcome the twins. The family hosted an extravagant religious function at Karuna Sindhu. Reports also suggest that the Ambani family donated 300 kgs of gold. There will be special prasad from the temples across India Like Tirupati Balaji Temple- Tirumala, Shrinathji- Nathdwara, Shree Dwarkadhish Temple and more.

Heavy security has been deployed around the area to ensure minimum inconvenience to the new parents and their twins.

Take a look at the photos and videos