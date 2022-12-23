It was a star-studded Thursday night as several Bollywood celebrities attended the birthday bash of stylist Mohit Rai in Mumbai on Thursday. Keeping up with the theme celebrities kept their fashion foot forward in black attire.

Celebrities who added sparkle to the event include Aryan Khan, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, Sonakshi Sinha, and Anshula Kapoor.

Who wore what

Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan looked dashing in a stylish black hooded jacket. He completed his look with a pair of dark grey denim trousers, a white t-shirt, and a statement necklace.

B-Town diva Disha Patani made heads turn as she looked ravishing in the black outfit, the actress raised eyebrows when she walked at the party with her rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic. Disha opted for a bold cut-out black bodycon dress, she teamed it up with a flurry stole. While her alleged boyfriend and Serbian model Aleksander opted for a black shirt and matching pants.

Mira Rajput looked stunning in an elegant black and white gown. At the same time, Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar gave us the perfect couple goals. During the photo ops, Suraj lovingly planted a kiss on Mouni Roy's cheek.

Sonakshi Sinha slayed in a black outfit, and she arrived at the party with her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal.

Ranjan sisters Anushka Ranjan and Akansha Ranjan amped up the glam quotient at the party. Anushka Ranjan arrived with her husband and actor Aditya Seal.

Who is Mohit Rai?

Mohit Rai has worked with popular celebrities which include Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth Malhotra, Mouni Roy, Malaika Arora, Alaya F and Karisma Kapoor, among others.