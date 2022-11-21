Bigg Boss 13's one of most loved couples, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's chemistry was not just limited to the show. They never officially acknowledged being a couple, but their Jodi was loved by many. Monikered as SidNaaz, they have several fan pages of the same name. Sidnaaz often appeared together on dance reality shows and was also part of various brand endorsements. Fans of SidNaaz wanted them to take their friendship to next level, but things didn't go as everyone wanted, Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise sent shock waves to the nation.

The actor passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 40. Shehnaaz was quite open about her friendship and dedicated a music video for Sidharth Shukla. After Sidharth's death, the Punjabi actress released a music video titled Tu Yaheen hai, which is a tribute to Sidharth Shukla.

"Sidharth Shukla, this is for you"

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill was awarded the Rising Star of Bollywood award by Filmfare Middle East. The actress dedicated the award to Sidharth Shukla. Her gesture left the audience emotional.

On Saturday night, Shehnaaz Gill left the audience emotional after she thanked her rumoured boyfriend. In a clip shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen holding the award and beaming with happiness.

Holding the Filmfare Middle East trophy, the actor joked, "Main apne family, apne friends aur meri team ko bilkul bhi nahi dedicate karungi kyuki yeh meri mehnat hai (I will not dedicate this award to my family, friends or team because this is my hard work)."

Looking at the award, she mouthed her popular Bigg Boss dialogue, saying, "Aur tu mera hai aur mera hi rahega, theek hai?"

Shehnaaz then said, "Ek cheeze aur. Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hun. Thank you mere life mein aane k liye. Itna mere pe invest karliya ki aaj main yaha pe pahuchi hun (One more thing. I want to say thank you to a certain person. Thank you for coming into my life. You have invested so much in me that today I've reached here.) Sidharth Shukla this is for you (she raised the trophy as she said this)."

SidNaazians get emotional

Fans all over the internet loved her kind gesture flocked to social media and penned letters of love for the actress.

A fan wrote, "So proud #SHEHNAAZGILL She thanked Sidharth Shukla. That's so a sweet moment I watched rewinding that part again and again She thanked and dedicated to him her success after achieving what she dreamt of and what he would have been proud of."

While another wrote, "Awwww that made me cry oh god congratulations."

The third one mentioned, "My love, cant be more proud of u than this moment ! #SidNaaz."

"People will judge her pain her every acts.. But she only knows what she going through," another fan mentioned.

Shehnaaz Gill to make her Bollywood debut

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's next, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, co-starring Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati.