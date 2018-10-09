Popular comedy group All India Bakchod (AIB) has suffered another massive blow after its members being accused of sexual harassment. Hotstar, in a statement, announced that they have cancelled the production of "On Air With AIB Season 3".

"In light of recent events involving AIB, we are cancelling the production of On Air with AIB Season 3, with immediate effect. We are deeply concerned by these developments, which run contrary to our values as a responsible platform, and will not stand by anything that compromises the respect or safety of women," Hotstar stated in the statement released on social media.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) has also dropped two films including AIB's Chintu Ka Birthday and Rajat Kapoor's Kadakh from 20th edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Rajat Kapoor has also been accused by two women of inappropriate behaviour.

The entire controversy surrounding AIB started after one of his former members, Utsav Chakraborty was accused of sexually harassing multiple women through lewd text messages.

While the comedy group had later issued a statement stating that they have broken all ties with Utsav, things turned worse for AIB after one of the victims claimed that the CEO and co-founder , Tanmay Bhat was aware of such incidents but remained silent.

Soon, similar allegations of sexual harassment came upon another AIB member, Gursimran Khamba. In a statement issued by AIB, it stated that Tanmay "stepped away from his association with AIB until further notice" and Gursimran Khamba has been placed on a "temporary leave of absence".

In the wake of the #MeToo movement in India, many popular celebrities have been accused of sexual harassment and rapes. Apart from Nana Patekar, another name that popped up in this regard is that of veteran actor Alok Nath, who has been accused of raping Vinda Nanda, the writer of 90s TV show Tara.