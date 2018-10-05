Accusations of sexual harassment on All India Bakchod (AIB) comedian Utsav Chakraborty has brought an extremely bad name to the entire comedy group. So much so that people on social media have suggested AIB to change the name to AIP- All India Pervert.

Although AIB has issued a statement condemning Utsav's alleged sexual misconduct, netizens took this opportunity to slam the group left, right and centre.

As soon as a girl on social media shared screenshots of Utsav's alleged obscene messages to her, people on social media came up with tweets, alleging that AIB members have always been making sexually explicit and vulgar comments.

Sharing screenshots of AIB members including Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi and others' apparent old tweets, netizens have been asking people to boycott the comedy group. A number of tweets involved "rape jokes". A hashtag #UnsubscribeAIB has also begun on Twitter.

While many are supporting the idea of unsubscribing AIB, many others further ridiculing the group by saying that they never subscribed to it at the first place. Looks like Utsav's alleged obscene act might impact the entire AIB group heavily.

From AIB to AIP, All India Pervert — buckyball (@Buckyball_60) October 4, 2018

Aib should be renamed aip all India perverts



Disgusting piece of shit? — BEHIR KI DEEWANI (@behir_is_love) October 5, 2018

They should rename #AIB as AIP - All India Perverts — Saffronwali (@Saffronwali) October 4, 2018

I haven’t an ounce of sympathy For #AIB fans on my TL!! https://t.co/Zg8OdTN5pA — Vibhav / उर्मिलापुत्र विभव तिवारी (@vibhavarms) October 4, 2018

Why #AIB is even existing in this country? You make a word Bakchod normal and then expect people to behave normal ? — पंडिताईन उवाचः (@jyotitiwari05) October 5, 2018

@AllIndiaBakchod so much for your 'woke' content, actions speak louder than words, your activism is no good when it is in the shadows of such behaviour #UtsavChakraborty #aib — sahar (@sxhxrb) October 4, 2018

I urge all of us to unfollow #AIB from all social media platforms. #AIBalatkaris — Mitali G Vasvani (@m_g_vasvani) October 4, 2018

Never ever saw a single episode of so called #AIB.Never felt the urge to do so.Once upon a time there was Raju Shrivastava and other comedians who were able to make us laugh without speaking obscene or sexual jokes.The quality of content lowered much much ago. — Sandipan Ghosh (@SandipanGhosh5) October 5, 2018

If you are concerned about your kids, who can be manipulated in thinking AIB is cool then please read the below tweets & do something! For now please trend & make all aware to #UnsubscribeAIB pic.twitter.com/k8iWXdbWpe — ?Jon Snow? (@JonSnow2018_) October 4, 2018

Hurt them where it hurts the most. #UnsubscribeAIB and post ss in below space, i want to rt. — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) October 4, 2018

I never subscribed. I have special hate for paedophiles. But still #UnsubscribeAIB — Miss Tviṣ ? (@twiish_) October 4, 2018

Currently AIB SUBSCRIBER Count is 3404250!!

Let's see how much we can reduce in next 24hrs!!

Let's show them their Aukat #UnsubscribeAIB — Shashi Taimur (@Chainakya) October 4, 2018

It all started after Utsav took to Twitter to condemn some of the Indian men's indecent behaviour on a cruise. One lady replied to his tweet with a series of tweets, revealing how he sexually harassed her by sending vulgar pictures and messages.

Soon after the tweets gone viral, Utsav had issued a statement on social media, trying to defend himself without denying the charges. He had later made a series of tweets as well, confessing to having sent such obscene pictures and messages, but tried to defend himself saying that the di*k pictures that he had sent were not his own but downloaded from Google.

However, he later deleted the statement as well as the tweets, apparently for being further lambasted for his attempts to justify the act.