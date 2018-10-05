Utsav Chakraborty
Utsav Chakraborty from AIBInstagram

Accusations of sexual harassment on All India Bakchod (AIB) comedian Utsav Chakraborty has brought an extremely bad name to the entire comedy group. So much so that people on social media have suggested AIB to change the name to AIP- All India Pervert.

Although AIB has issued a statement condemning Utsav's alleged sexual misconduct, netizens took this opportunity to slam the group left, right and centre.

As soon as a girl on social media shared screenshots of Utsav's alleged obscene messages to her, people on social media came up with tweets, alleging that AIB members have always been making sexually explicit and vulgar comments.

Sharing screenshots of AIB members including Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi and others' apparent old tweets, netizens have been asking people to boycott the comedy group. A number of tweets involved "rape jokes". A hashtag #UnsubscribeAIB has also begun on Twitter.

While many are supporting the idea of unsubscribing AIB, many others further ridiculing the group by saying that they never subscribed to it at the first place. Looks like Utsav's alleged obscene act might impact the entire AIB group heavily.

It all started after Utsav took to Twitter to condemn some of the Indian men's indecent behaviour on a cruise. One lady replied to his tweet with a series of tweets, revealing how he sexually harassed her by sending vulgar pictures and messages.

Soon after the tweets gone viral, Utsav had issued a statement on social media, trying to defend himself without denying the charges. He had later made a series of tweets as well, confessing to having sent such obscene pictures and messages, but tried to defend himself saying that the di*k pictures that he had sent were not his own but downloaded from Google.

However, he later deleted the statement as well as the tweets, apparently for being further lambasted for his attempts to justify the act.