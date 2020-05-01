Kareena Kapoor has always been quite vocal about her views, opinions, or suggestions. Be it her love affair with Shahid Kapoor or publicly announcing her breakup with him. Also, being open about dating Saif Ali Khan to marrying him.

1. Confirming marriage with Shahid Kapoor

Kareena has shared it all but at times the actress also has gone over the top to reveal some personal stuff in the media. When Kareena and Shahid were madly in love with each other. She never went on to hide the fact from the media.

In fact, she revealed her feelings for Shahid for the first time on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan. In an interview with TOI, Kareena had also said, "I'll most definitely marry Shahid. I'm not the kind to jump from one relationship to another. For me, love is for keeps."

When asked about her possessiveness for Shahid she said, "I do not mind being put behind the bars for killing any woman who dared have an eye on Shahid."

Today, Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan. None know the reason behind Kareena and Shahid's breakup but she began dating Saif on the sets of 'Tashan' and a surprising fact that Kareena and Shahid had already parted ways while shooting for 'Jab We Met', the film that turned out to be blockbuster that also changed the career graphs of both these stars.

2. Kareena on not having kids

Kareena and Saif were blessed with baby boy Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. He is one of those star kids who has gained immense fame and attention from the time he was born. But do you know a few years ago Kareena was in no mood to have kids, after marrying Saif? When Kareena was frequently asked questions on pregnancy, she was quoted as saying, "I might even decide not to have kids. I am just 32. And Saif already has two kids. We are not a typical Indian couple who get married just so they can have a child."

Well, clearly nothing as to what Kareena though or spoke took place in her life. But the one thing that has and will never change is that Kareena was, is, and shall always be a superstar in the true sense.