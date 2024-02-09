Ankita Lokhande has spoken about being evicted from the Bigg Boss 17 house at the fourth spot. The Pavitra Rishta actress has said that the show has now become a show of popularity rather than personality. She also suggested that if such is the case then celebs who have equal number of followers should only be called. Ankita's reaction came after Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17.

Ankita's take on BB

In an interview, Ankita has now said that when such things happen, people with high number of followers would stop giving their input to the show thinking that they are going to win it anyway. "I also feel that ki ye ab ek popularity show ho gaya hai jisme matter ye karta hai ki aap ke kitne followers hain. Ab mujhe ek aur cheez lagti hai ki ab ye jo agar sirf followers ke hisaab se hi show hai to phir sabke equal followers hone chahiye, jinke hain bhi, sab equally hone chahiye," the Bigg Boss 17 contestant told Instant Bollywood.

Ankita on show becoming more about popularity

(I feel it has become popularity show where your number of followers matter. I also feel that if the show has become about followers then everyone should have equal number of followers) "Fir kya hota hai ki ek ke kam ek ke zyada hain fir to koi game khelega hi nahi, kyunki lagega mere followers bahut zyada hain, main to kuch input data hi nahi hu. I also feel that, it is more of a popularity show, rather than personality show," she further added. (What happens then that no one will play the game, they will think that I have huge following so no need to give any inputs)

Many on social media resonated with Ankita's statements, however, there were many who called her 'jealous' of Munawar's win.