The industry is still trying to come to terms with the sudden and tragic loss of Malaika Arora's father. Anil Mehta died by suicide by jumping off from the balcony of his 6th floor apartment in a building. The news of his suicide has left Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and their mother devastated. Malla's ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan was one of the first ones to reach the building.

Arjun Kapoor, who was once in a relationship with Arora, was also seen by her side throughout. Malaika took to social media to share the news of her father's demise. In the note, she referred to him as "Anil Kuldip Mehta". Now, as per reports, Malaika was just 11 and her sister, Amrita was 6 when their mother – Joyce Polycarp – got divorced.

Malaika's step father

Reports state that Malaika's biological father was someone else with whom her mother got divorced. Joyce was married for the second time to Anil Kuldip Mehta who then became Malaika – Amrita's step-father. However, going by the pictures and the videos the family has shared over the years, it is quite evident that the fact that not being their biological father never came in between their relationship.

What does the postmorten say?

The postmortem report of the deceased revealed that he died due to multiple injuries. Mehta had reportedly called both Malaika and Amrita before taking the big step. He told the two of them that he was 'sick and tired'. Joyce reportedly came to the living room where she was that his slippers were kept. When she went to the balcony to look for him she couldn't find him but heard some sort of a commotion. It was when she leaned over the railing to see what had happened that she saw Anil Mehta lying motionless.