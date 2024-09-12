Arjun Kapoor has been by Malaika Arora's side ever since the news of her father's suicide surfaced. From reaching her parents' home before her, being there for her to accompanying her to the hospital and for the last rites; Arjun has stood rock solid to give strength to Malaika in this tough time. Malaika Arora's ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan was also seen visiting his former in-laws' home to be with the grieving family.

Social media wants Malaika – Arjun to get back together

However, the way Arjun has been a constant source of support for Malaika has made social media urge for them to get back together. It has been almost a year since Malaika and Arjun parted ways after four years of dating. The news of Malla and Kapoor scion's separation broke many hearts as it surfaced right around the time when there were reports of them getting married.

"The way Arjun has been with Malaika and Amrita," wrote a user. "Arjun is a gem. Don't ever let him go Malaika," wrote another user. "Want Arjun and Malaika to get back together after seeing this," a social media user commented. "Malaika shouldn't have broken up with Arjun," another social media user wrote.

Malaika's statement

Malaika Arora issued an official statement on her father's death last night. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time," the note read.

"We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper," it further read.