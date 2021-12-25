Unless you have been living under a rock, you would know all about the viral reports of Anil Kapoor ready to divorce his wife, Sunita Kapoor. You may also have read that he would do this to get married to Kangana Ranaut. Anil and Sunita have been married for four decades and remain one of Bollywood's most powerful couples.

How did the rumour spread?

So, the news that Anil is ready to leave his wife for Kangana Ranaut spread like wildfire. However, the reports are absolutely baseless. Rumours spread when an old video of Anil Kapoor from Koffee with Karan started making rounds. In the video, on being asked by KJo, who would be that women he would leave his wife for, Anil had jokingly taken Kangana's name.

The video is reportedly from 2010 and is the sixth episode of the third season of the chat show. The trio had graced Karan's couch after working in No Problem together. Reacting to Anil's statement, Karan had even asked Kangana, "You should worry". The video is now being circulated as a new video and the same has generated such social media frenzy.

Anil - Sunita's love story

Anil and Sunita dated for 11 years before they decided to tie the knot. "A friend of mine gave Sunita my number to prank call me – that's when I first spoke to her and fell in love with her voice! A few weeks later, we met at a party and I was introduced to her...there was something about her that just attracted me. We started talking and became friends. We used to discuss this other girl I liked – you know, if I like her or she likes me? And then suddenly, that girl vanished, leaving me heartbroken. So my friendship with Sunita became stronger because of a broken heart!," Anil had once told Humans of Bombay about his love story.