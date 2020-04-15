Madhuri Dixit Nene and Anil Kapoor were a hit Jodi of the '90s. The evergreen on-screen couple has worked in multiple blockbuster films including Tezaab, Beta and Ram Lakhan. However, there was a time in their career when the Dhak Dhak girl decided never to work with Anil.

It was only 17 years later that the popular couple came together for 2019 film Total Dhamaal. But what went wrong between the on-screen couple despite delivering back-to-back hits?

According to some reports, Madhuri and Anil's pair was such a hit among masses that rumours had started doing the rounds that they were more than 'just good friends'. Apparently, the two of them had begun spending too much time with each other on the sets as well.

But everything stopped one day when Anil's wife Sunita visited him on the sets with their children. Madhuri, apparently, saw the actor interacting with his family and made up her mind never to work with Anil so as to maintain distance from him and avoid rumours.

In fact, the Lajja actress had even admitted in one of her interviews that she would never do something that would affect Anil's family members.

Madhuri on marrying Anil Kapoor

Moreover, the gorgeous lady never wanted to marry the Mr.India actor. In an old interview, when asked if she would marry Anil Kapoor, Madhuri had said, "No! I wouldn't marry someone like him. For one thing, he is too hypersensitive, I would like my husband to be cool. As for Anil, I have done so many films with him, so I am comfortable with him. I can even joke with him about our supposed affair," Daily Bhaskar had quoted Madhuri as saying.

Madhuri and Anil's professional lives:

On the work front, Anil was last seen in the film Malang where he portrayed the role of a cop. Directed by Mohit Suri, the action thriller starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles. Anil will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht.

Madhuri, on the other hand, was last seen in Kalank co-starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. The actress, who has judged several reality shows, is yet to announce her upcoming project.