It has become almost impossible to imagine any Bollywood film these days without a remix of remake of an old Hindi classic. While some turn out to be better than the old version, some turn out to be a complete disaster. And Baaghi 3's 'Dus Bahaane' remixis no different. Though Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani have tried to save the song as much as they could, it is no match to the old one.

Vishal's take

Talking to DNA, Vishal said, "Frankly, the original is the original, and that's the way we wanted that song to sound. If we were to do a new version of our choice, it would be a very different sound than what you hear in the new version. We would have gone in an entirely opposite direction, just to make it all new and fresh. However, in this case...the important thing was to retain creative control of one's own music. There was honestly no need to tamper with the original at all, but since it had already been done and already been shot, we didn't want the film to have to delete or re-shoot the song and lose all that money, so we did whatever we could to save it instead."

Talking about what made them come onboard and agree to work on the remake, Shekhar said, "Again, only because it is our song, it belongs to us, and it wouldn't be fair for someone else to put their name to it after composing one or two lines. That is straight-up theft, and that practice needs to stop NOW!"

Ole Ole remix

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan had also expressed his unhappiness over the remake of 'Ole Ole' in Jawani Jaaneman. He had said, "Sometimes, you have to do what the production (team) thinks will sell or what the trend is. I feel it's remarkable that I've been working for so long that I could star in the remix of my own song (smiles). In a way that was interesting, but then, I feel Ole Ole was probably best left where it is... It's a great song for a time that has gone. To reinvent is not something I'd have liked to do, but like I said, you listen to the marketing bosses," Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.