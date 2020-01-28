Saif Ali Khan is one actor who has shown everyone that he cannot be fixed and put into a box. With films that are proving out to be a testimony of his versatility and being the lead in one of the most popular TV series, Saif Ali Khan is probably at his career's best right now. The Nawab of Pataudi is now gearing up for the release of his film – Jawaani Jaaneman – where he would be seen recreating one of his most iconic songs – Ole Ole from Yeh Dillagi.

Saif's take on the remix

While the song is generating quite a buzz, Saif doesn't seem too happy with the remix. In clear words, he also said that the song should have been left untouched. "Sometimes, you have to do what the production (team) thinks will sell or what the trend is. I feel it's remarkable that I've been working for so long that I could star in the remix of my own song (smiles). In a way that was interesting, but then, I feel Ole Ole was probably best left where it is... It's a great song for a time that has gone. To reinvent is not something I'd have liked to do, but like I said, you listen to the marketing bosses," Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.

While many Bollywood celebrities swear by the term FOMO and would probably land in a panic attack if not being recognised, Saif feels it's money that's more important to him than being famous.

"Fame to me is being well known for various reasons. There's a kind of fame you have when you come from a wealthy family, but, I feel, being successful is the key. In fact, being famous has been a hindrance for me. I like getting paid and I'd like to be wealthy through my work; being famous has never been important," he told the publication.

Saif's dig at SRK

Saif often seems to be getting into soups over his uninhibited statements. He made news for his interview with Zoom, where he spoke at length about Bollywood's romantic treatment of male stalkers. Elaborating on the same, he also took a dig at Kal Ho Naa Ho co-star Shah Rukh Khan and said, "Male stalker is almost the genre for Indian cinema and somehow it's always been successful and Shah Rukh Khan made his career on it in the beginning."