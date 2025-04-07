Veteran actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar passed away on April 4, 2025. The legendary actor breathed his last after suffering a cardiac arrest. Several B-town celebs came down to pay their last respects to the 'Kranti' actor at his residence. In his career spanning five decades, Manoj Kumar gave several hard-hitting performances.

One of the biggest hits of Manoj's career was 'Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan'. The recipient of multiple coveted awards and recognitions, Manoj Kumar had not only written but even directed and produced the film. The award-winning project starred Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Moushumi Chatterjee.

Now, in a recent interview, Moushumi Chatterjee has revealed how Manoj Kumar got upset she wasn't serious about her career when she got pregnant.

Here Is A Still Pic I Had In My Archives From The Film Roti Kapada Aur Makaan. With Shree Manoj Kumar. Indeed Sad To Hear He Is No More. May His Soul Rest In Peace. Sending Prayers To His Family. #ManojKumar pic.twitter.com/2Lcp4NPw8b — Moushumi Chatterjee (@MoushumiChatte6) April 4, 2025

The gossipmongers

"When I was pregnant with my elder daughter, the industry thought that I'm not interested in my career and many people got upset. One of them was Manoj Kumar. He did not make the silver jubilee trophy for me for the film, and I was told that by Shashi Kapoor ji. But then people turned into a bigger gossip," she told HT in an interview.

Manoj Kumar got angry

The veteran actress further added that Manoj Kumar got so angry at her for not taking her career seriously that he gave one of her songs to Zeenat Aman. "Since I was pregnant, Manoj Kumar gave the song Haye Haye Yeh Majboori to Zeenat Aman. Her character was so sophisticated and the language of the song was meant for my character Tulsi, but he got so angry that he gave the song to her," she further added.

The film went on to become one of the biggest hits of 1974. And the song 'Haye Haye Ye Majboori' to date continues to be etched in our memories.