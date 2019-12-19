Krushna Abhishek might be making the nation laugh along with him but there was a time when things were not that smooth for the comedian-turned-actor. While Krushna manages to make celebs laugh heartily now, his jokes in the past have left many celebs miffed too – John Abraham is the prime example of it.

The incident is of the time when Krushna was a part of Comedy Nights Bachao, the concept of which was to roast celebs. John Abraham and Sonakshi Sinha had agreed to be a part of the show to promote their film – Force 2. John was enjoying the jokes until Krushna overstepped the fine line between humour and insult and went a bit too far.

It was Krushna's never-ending jokes on John's expressions and his films like Paap which upset John and he left the shoot midway. "John and I have known each other for many years now and he is the only Bollywood actor who called me when my father passed away recently. I am really sad that I upset him. I was cracking jokes on his earlier films like 'Paap'. That's when he told me that those were his favourite films," Krushna had told Bombay Times.

"Sometime later, when he refused to shake a leg with Sonakshi and me on stage, I realised that he was upset. He soon walked out and I ran after him, but he left. I want to apologise to him; I haven't slept since the last few days because of this. I specially flew down from my shoot in Kulu Manali because John had agreed to be on the show. I hope he understands and forgives me," he had added.

Much later, when John was asked to comment on the entire fiasco, a visibly angry John had said, "I feel I won't comment on it otherwise I will give them more importance than they deserve."

Later, Krushna had said that John has been one of the nicest and most genuine celebs in the industry and he did not want to lose out on a good friend. He thus apologised to John several times, but to no avail.