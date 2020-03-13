Director Homi Adajania's Hindi movie Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal, has received mixed reviews and ratings from the critics and audience.

Angrezi Medium is a comedy-drama, which is the spin-off to the 2017 comedy Hindi Medium. Bhavesh Mandalia, Gaurav Shukla, Vinay Chhawall and Sara Bodinar have written script for the film, which has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner Maddock Films. The movie has received a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.25 hours.

Angrezi Medium story: Tarika (Radhika Madan) wants to go to London for further study after her school graduation. But her father Champak (Irrfan Khan) is an unassuming mithai shop owner, who cannot afford the college fees. How he does everything to make his daughter's dreams come true forms the crux of the movie.

Performance: As usual, Irrfan Khan has delivered a brilliant performance, which is the highlight of Angrezi Medium. Radhika Madan has done her best and her acting is one of the attractions of the film. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi, Kiku Sharda and others have done justice to their roles, say the critics and audience.

Technical: Angrezi Medium has decent production values and picturisation, background score and punch lines are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Angrezi Medium movie review: We bring you some audience's verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see their reactions.

Taran Adarsh @taran_adarsh

#OneWordReview... #AngreziMedium: MEDIOCRE. Rating: ⭐️ ⭐️ Pales when compared to its predecessor #HindiMedium... Appeals in parts, not in totality... Writing of convenience... #Irrfan and #DeepakDobriyal superb. #RadhikaMadan decent. #Kareena, #Dimple wasted. #AngreziMediumReview

Pawan Kalyan @Pa1Kalyan06

Starts Slowly Picks up excitement by Interval, a fun ride as of Now.. @irrfank is Fire as Usual, @radhikamadan01 such a Cutiee Decent First half. 1/2 #AngreziMedium #AngreziMediumReview

Surajkumarofficial @Surajkumarrevi1

#AngreziMedium review - First half review literally cried seeing Irfan khan on screen | Such a beautiful movie which makes me smile and cry at same time #coronavirus ke wajah se ye chalna musqil hai lekin hope ye film chale We cant miss this | #AngreziMediumReview

Cinema200 @Cinema200

#OneWordReview... #AngreziMedium: FANTASTIC. Rating: 4/5 An absolute joyride with plenty of laugh aloud moments... Aces: Smart writing + chemistry of #Irrfan & #DeepakDobriyal + emotional scenes + finale... Winner! #AngreziMediumReview

Ranveer Singh fc @Ranveerking12

#AngreziMediumReview One word - Torture Disappointing big fan of Irfan but the main culprit of the film is the director & writer Screenplays is very bad My rating - 1/5 Give my money back #AngreziMedium #AngreziMediumReviews

Megastar Salman fan @farhadnolan

#AngreziMediumReview One word - Bad Disappointing & the main culprit of the film is the writer Screenplays is very bad Acting is Average Direction is poor My rating - 1/5 #AngreziMedium #AngreziMediumReviews

Rocky @Rk_rocky0

#AngreziMedium - Disappointment Film rides on exemplary performances by Irfan khan. script & poor execution by the director plays the spoilsport, 2nd half is over dramatic. Film fails to entertain like hindi medium. Rating- ⭐⭐

Sumit Kadel @SumitkadeI

#AngreziMedium - Dullsville. Film rides on exemplary performances by Irfan khan & Deepak but shoddy script & poor execution by the director plays the spoilsport, 2nd half is over dramatic & stretched. Film fails to entertain like hindi medium. Rating- 2/5 #AngreziMediumReview

Rohitt Jaiswal @rohitjswl01