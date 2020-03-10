After the huge success of Hindi Medium, the makers are yet again ready to take parents, students all your family members on a fun yet emotional ride of life and education through Angrezi Medium. The backbone of this franchise, Irrfan Khan will be seen in the lead role with Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. It's a story of a common man's quest to help his child get admission in her dream school in London.

Talking about the movie with Mumbai Mirror, producer Dinesh Vijan revealed that since education is a universal subject, they might make Chinese Medium if Irrfan will be on board. As per the records, when Hindi Medium was released in China, it was a huge success.

Plans for 'Chinese Medium'

Explaining the idea behind Chinese Medium, Dinesh said, "I was in the country four weeks after the first film opened on April 4, 2018, dining at a private room in one of the restaurants when one of the waitresses, having heard that the producer of Hindi Medium was there, came running to tell me she'd seen the film with her young daughter and it had really connected with her. That set me thinking."

"Since the Chinese are all around the globe and are sending their kids abroad for higher studies while struggling with the language barrier, I think the world now deserves a Chinese Medium," he added.

Producer Dinesh Vijan feels that even after going through serious health conditions, Irrfan has given absolutely flawless performance in Angrezi Medium. He thinks that the audience will find the character in the movie with whom they can relate.

"I recently showed the film to 14 of my mother's friends, my younger sister Pooja, my niece Alia and four of her buddies, all in their 20s, and their reactions were most heartening. The kids could empathise with Radhika's (Madan) Tarika since they are the same age, my sister saw it from the perspective of a parent, and my mom could see only my dad in it," Dinesh told Mumbai Mirror.

Angrezi Medium will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles. The movie is directed by Homi Adajania and will hit the theatres on March 13, 2020.