Seems like the long going storm is going to end very soon! After months of ongoing battle, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are finally going to put aside all the disagreements and settle their divorce within weeks.

According to The Sun, the former celeb couple, who announced their split in 2016, have finally decided on the custody of their six children Maddox, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and Vivienne and Knox, nine.

The Sun report said the 42-year-old actress, who was not willing to share their children's custody with Pitt, has now agreed to give Brad access.

The daily quoted a source close to the Maleficent actress as saying: "The terms of the divorce are now agreed. They are being finalized by both legal teams, but will be filed within weeks."

The insider added, "It's a huge turnaround from where the marriage ended, especially given the claims Angelina made against Brad, but they are now on pretty good terms.

"Both decided it was crucial for the children that they had a respectful relationship."

A few months ago, there were rumors that the duo had called off their divorce, but it was not true.

"There were rumors the divorce was being called off, but that's not the case," the insider said.

There were some rumors of recent about the actors' dating life as insiders claimed that the First They Killed My Father director was rumored to be dating a businessman while Pitt was back with his former wife Jennifer Aniston.

Aniston and her estranged husband Justin Theroux announced their divorce in January 2018 while Jolie filed for divorce from the Allied actor in September 2016 after 11 years of being together.