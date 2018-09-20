Leading smartphone-maker Xiaomi had announced the new Android One Mi A2 Red Edition on September 19 and it will be available for purchase today.

Crimson-hued Mi A2 will be up for grabs on exclusively on Amazon and the company's official e-commerce site Mi.com for Rs 16,999 at 12 pm.

Is Xiaomi Mi A2 Red Edition worthy buying?

If you haven't already bought the original Mi A2, then you should definitely go for the Red Edition. I have reviewed Xiaomi device and it's the gold standard for Android One in the market right now.

The Android One Mi A2 (review) has the best camera hardware in the price range and also offers day-long battery. The build quality is also praiseworthy. This being an Android One series phone, it is slated to get the latest Android Pie in coming weeks and also guaranteed to get Android Q in 2019.

As far as the visual appeal is concerned, the Red Edition seems to be best among the colourways—black, blue and gold, the company offers. Crimson hued-shell on the back matches well with black bezels in the front.

As said before, the USP of Xiaomi Mi A2 is the photography. It houses feature-rich dual cameras—one 12MP (Sony IMX486 sensor) and a 20MP (Sony IMX376 sensor).

The 12MP primary camera has 1.25µm large pixels and an F1.75 aperture, which allows Mi A2 to take photos with beautiful Bokeh effects in AI portrait mode. The rear 20MP camera features the same Super Pixel-enabled sensor with a large F1.75 aperture, which results in clearer, vibrant photos even in low-light conditions

Another unique feature on Mi A2 is a manual selection of the rear lens -- the 20MP or 12MP rear camera, according to environment lighting. For example, switching to the 20MP sensor when shooting in low-light situations takes advantage of the large 2.0µm pixels for brighter photos.

On the front, it houses an equally impressive 20MP front sensor with Super Pixel technology that combines the information from four pixels to create one large 2.0µm pixel, which greatly improves the resulting picture quality in low-light conditions.

Coupled with effects such as AI Portrait, AI Beautify 4.0 and HDR, as well as a 4500K front Selfie-light, consumers are assured of quality selfies under any lighting conditions.

Check out the Mi A2 camera sample pictures:

It can be noted that the new Mi A2 comes with EIS (electronic image stabilization) that ensures the videos are stabilized even when there is shaking of the hand.

I have been using the Mi A2 for more than a week and have to say, the camera is living up to the expectations. The picture quality in the low-light and the Bokeh effect features are exceptional for its price range.

Under-the-hood, the Mi A2 comes packed with a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor, Android Oreo OS, 4GBRAM, 64GBstorage and a 3,010mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole under mixed usage.

The company is planning to introduce a top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in coming months.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One:

Model Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One Display 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) display with 2.5D curved glass display Brightness: 450 nits and 84% NTSC colour gamut

Aspect ratio: 18:9

Contrast ratio: 1000:1 OS Android 8.1 Oreo ( confirmed to get Android 9.0 Pie) Processor 14nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core (4 x 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 260) GPU Adreno 512 RAM 4GB/6GB LPDDR 4X Storage 64GB/128GB (+ expandable up to 128GB via microSD card) Camera Main: 20MP ( Sony IMX486 sensor+F1.75 aperture+ 1.25µm pixel size) + 20MP (Sony IMX376) with Artificial Intelligence

Front: 20MP with Sony IMX376 sensor, F1.75 aperture Battery 3,010mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 capability Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Dual-SIM, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v5.0 LE, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz/5GHz), USB Type C port, A-GPS/GLONASS, Infrared sensor (TV remote control), Dimensions 158.88×75.54×7.3 mm Weight 166g Price 4GB RAM+64GB storage: 16,999

6GB RAM+128GB storage: yet to be announced

