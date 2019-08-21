Xiaomi has officially launched the Mi A3 in India on Wednesday, bringing yet another Android One smartphone to the market following the success of Mi A2. The Mi A3 is a major overhaul over the predecessor, but it also addresses some key pain points of consumers with mobile devices these days.

The Android One-powered Mi A3 gets the sweetness of stock Android with the promise to receive Android Q shortly after public rollout. The new handset is priced competitively, giving a tough competition to rivals such as Realme, which only recently launched its Realme 5 series in India.

Xiaomi Mi A3's Android One support isn't the only USP, but it gets some noteworthy features such as a capable camera, powerful battery and a reliable chipset.

Before we get to that, it's worth noting that the Mi A3 is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB configuration. The handset will be available starting August 23 via Mi.com, Amazon India, and Mi Home stores. The company also announced that will be available via offline stores soon.

The biggest question lingering in buyers' minds is whether Mi A3 worth buying. To say the least, Xiaomi's latest entrant is a valuable addition to the industry with well-thought-out pricing and specifications.

Xiaomi Mi A3 features a 6.08-inch Super AMOLED display with HD+ resolution. The notched display with a glass sandwich design feels premium and Xiaomi has done its bit in making sure the Mi A3 is compact and suited for single-hand use in an age when smartphones are going bigger and bigger.

Xiaomi Mi A3 comes in three colours, Kind of Grey, Not just Blue and More than White. The white colour is the showstopper and guarantees everyone's attention.

Xiaomi Mi A3 continues to build on the Mi A2 strengths. The new smartphone gets a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 118-degree FOV and a 2MP depth sensor. Interestingly, the Mi A3 gets a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 not just on the display and the back cover, but also protects the rear camera. On the front, there's a 32MP snapper for selfies.

Under the hood, the Mi A3 is powered by a Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and a 4,030mAh battery with 18W fast charging via USB Type-C port. There's also an in-display fingerprint scanner along with an AI face unlock for security. Finally, the handset gets a hybrid dual SIM card support and P2i splash-proof rating for added durability.