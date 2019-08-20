Xiaomi will be continuing the success of Mi A2 with the launch of Mi A3 in India. The official launch of the latest Android One smartphone is taking place in New Delhi on Wednesday, August 21, but it looks like folks at Amazon.in couldn't keep the lid on the phone's biggest secret.

Xiaomi Mi A3 will be exclusively available on Amazon.in, and it is natural the e-commerce giant is all geared up for tomorrow's launch. In what appears to be an error, human or otherwise, Amazon India listed two models of Mi A3 on its site along with the pricing. Although official confirmation is awaited, which won't be long, the Mi A3 price in India has been revealed.

GizmoChina spotted the Mi A3 listing under the "Lightning Deals" section before it was taken down and discovered that the handset would be priced at Rs 14,498 for the 4GB+64GB model and Rs 17,798 for the 4GB+128GB variant. The listing also confirmed three colours, Not Just Blue, More Than White and Kind of Grey.

Xiaomi Mi A3 has already been launched internationally, in Spain and other European markets for EUR249. The leaked pricing is not too far from the international pricing, which makes this piece of information believable.

From the phone's international release, we can conclude that the Mi A3 will feature a 6.01-inch Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch and 720x1560 pixel resolution. The handset will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner with a Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The rear design will also boast a Gorilla Glass 5, giving the Mi A3 a premium look and feel.

Xiaomi Mi A3 will feature triple cameras on the back, combining a 48MP f/1.8 aperture primary lens, paired with an ultrawide 8MP f/2.2 aperture secondary sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 aperture third lens. For selfies, the Mi A3 will sport a 32MP front-facing camera.

Under the hood, the Mi A3 will come with 2GHz Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with stock Android Pie, which is the phone's biggest USP. The handset will be powered by a 4,030mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support via USB Type-C port at the bottom. There are dual SIM card slots, but the secondary slot is a hybrid one to accommodate a microSD card.