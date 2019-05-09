Xiaomi is keeping itself extremely busy with the launch of new phones. After some rumours hinted at the arrival of Mi A2 successor, the Mi A3, an official teaser might have just confirmed a key feature of the upcoming mid-range smartphone. The teaser drops shortly after Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain revealed that a Snapdragon 700 series phone is headed to India soon.

It seems like the new teaser shared on the company's official Mi forum is the missing part of the puzzle. It shows triple, dual and single camera sensors in orbits, which pretty much confirms the Mi A3 to sport three cameras at the back. It's not clear what Xiaomi means with the dual and single camera sensors in the teaser image.

This is the second big reveal about the potential Mi A3 smartphone after Jain confirmed the upcoming Xiaomi phone will have the latest Snapdragon 700 series chipset, which is the Snapdragon 730. Qualcomm recently launched the Snapdragon 730 series processor to bring a premium experience to mid-range smartphones and the Mi A3 fits in perfectly.

More recently, Jain confirmed that Xiaomi will be making some "amazing announcements" soon. The tweet was accompanied with a photo of Jain with Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, which only means the Mi A3 will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

If the leaked information is indeed for the Mi A3 smartphone, this will be the company's first phone with triple cameras to arrive in India. The setup will include a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto sensor. By the looks of it, the Mi A3 will be a serious competitor in the market and carry forward the Mi A2's legacy.

In addition to the Mi A3, rumours have indicated that a Mi A3 Lite is also in the offing. Recently, XDA editor claimed that the Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite with codenames "Bamboo_sprout" and "Cosmos_sprout" could be powered by Snapdragon 710 or SD712 chipset. There's also going to be an MIUI version of the Mi A3, which will likely be launched in China as India will get the Android One-powered stock OS model.

More details on the Mi A3 are awaited. Stay tuned for updates.