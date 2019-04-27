Just a few days after announcing two new smartphones – the Redmi Y3 and the Redmi 7 – Xiaomi India's MD, Manu Kumar Jain, has revealed that a power phone is going to arrive in Indian market very soon. The stirring part of the news is that the upcoming phone will be powered by latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series chip – the Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 730G.

Earlier in the day, Manu posted a tweet with a photo in which two of the Qualcomm India executives were joined by Xiaomi India's MD. In the first part of the tweet, Manu talked about the partnership between the two companies. Whereas, in the second part, he teased the launch of a device with a "latest Snapdragon 7xx" series smartphone in India. He further mentioned that the SoC was announced just two weeks ago, which helps us to cut back down to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 that was launched earlier this month.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730: Introduction

Snapdragon 730 is based on the 8nm manufacturing process technology, compared to the 10nm process of the Snapdragon 710 and Snapdragon 845 and 11nm process of the Snapdragon 675. This latest Snapdragon 700 series chipset is fuelled by 4th generation Qualcomm AI Engine and features like Qualcomm Spectra 350 ISP which adds brand-new camera capabilities. It also supports HEIF format, so you can capture image or video at half the size.

Snapdragon 730 has a high performing and efficient Kryo 470 CPU cores (Up to 2.2GHz). It supports Adreno 618 Vulkan 1.1 GPU and Hexagon 688 DSP.

It might be Mi A3

A few weeks ago, some key specification of a Redmi phone leaked, which speculated a phone powered by a Snapdragon 730 processor, fuelled by a 4000mAh battery, and has a triple camera setup (48MP + 8MP + 13MP). We think it the same device that is heading to India but it may launch in China first. Whereas, no information regarding the name of the device is known, the specifications hint at a Mi device instead of a Redmi phone and the company might name it as Mi A3, a successor to the popular Mi A2.

We are pretty excited to know more about this upcoming device. What about you? Do you have an idea of the name of the phone? Let us know in the comment box.