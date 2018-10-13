Xiaomi's subsidiary Poco announced that the company Android flagship Poco F1 is now available for purchase on select Mi Home stores across India. It will also be released in Mi Partner retail shops next week on October 17.

"This is a truly defining moment for us as we witness the growth of our brand, and seek to explore newer horizons in the vast offline segment of our market. Following the launch of Poco F1, we received a commendable response from our customers towards the Master of Speed. We look forward to reaching out to the wider section of the Indian consumers who are majorly offline based, and can now easily access our devices while enjoying the power of incredible speed matched with the ultimate performance at an irresistible price," Manmohan Chandolu, general manager, Poco India said in a statement.

The news comes after the Xiaomi recorded a remarkable sale of Mi products across multiple e-commerce platforms in the ongoing Dussehra festive sales on Flipkart Big Billion Days, Amazon Great Indian sale and also on mi.com. It reportedly sold more than 2.5 million products including Mi, Redmi, Poco F1 series phones, also Mi TVs, Mi Power banks and other accessories in just two and half days.

Also, on the first day of Amazon Great Indian sale (10 October), all 10 of top 10 phones sold were from Xiaomi.

Since the debut of Poco F1 in late August, it has been one of the best selling premium phones in India. On the first Poco F1 sale day, the company minted astronomical Rs 200 plus crore in just five minutes on Flipkart on 29 August.

I have used the new Xiaomi phone and have to say, Poco F1 (review) is one of the best value-for-money flagship Android phones in the market.

For those unaware, the new Poco F1 ( aka Pocophone F1 in global markets) sports a sturdy polycarbonate shell on the back with a dual camera and a fingerprint sensor below it. On the front, it flaunts a 6.18-inch full HD+ display with iPhone X-like notch on the top housing an advanced 20MP camera with an IR sensor for face unlock capability. It can even work in the dark environment.

Under-the-hood, it houses Snapdragon 845 octa-core, Qualcomm's most powerful and fastest processor to date and is backed by the Liquid Cool technology and the newly introduced DSP(Digital Signal Processor) architecture with AI performance that's three times higher than the previous generation. Supported by up to 8GB LPDDR4x DRAM, Poco F1 can render the most demanding games at high FPS (Frames Per Second) for an unparalleled gaming experience, the company claims.

As far as the camera is concerned, it comes with feature-rich 12MP (Sony IMX363, F1.9, 1.4μm) + 5MP AI dual camera, Dual Pixel Autofocus, HDR, Multi-frame Noise Reduction, more than 200 AI scene detection, AI Beautify, AI portrait mode.

On the front, it features equally impressive 20MP sensor with 1.8μm pixel size, 4-in-1 Super Pixel, F2.0 aperture, HDR, AI scene detection, AI Beautify, AI portrait mode and Infrared illuminator + infrared camera for the Face Unlock feature.

Poco F1 comes with big 4,000mAh battery, which is enough to last a whole day if not more under mixed usage. It also supports Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

Besides the standard models, the company announced special Poco F1 Armoured Edition with a back panel made of DuPont Kevlar. The super-tough, heat-resistant material is widely used in the aviation industry, the military, and high-end cycling. Its textured surface gives POCO F1 a unique appearance and provides a comfortable grip, the company claims.

Generic Poco F1 model comes in three configuration--6GB RAM+64GB storage, 6GB RAM+128GB storage, and 8GB RAM+256GB storage --for Rs 20,999, Rs 23,999, and Rs 28,999, respectively. They are available in polycarbonate backs in Graphite Black, Steel Blue, and Rosso Red colour options.

And the Armoured Edition, which comes in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, costs Rs 29,999.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Xiaomi's Poco-branded products.