Xiaomi's subsidiary Poco, during the launch of the Poco F1, had revealed that the flagship will get Android Pie in the fourth quarter of 2018 and now latest reports suggest it is on track to fulfil the promise.

Pocophone F1, the global version of the Poco F1 has been spotted with Android 9.0 Pie software on Geekbench website confirming that the company has commenced testing. The device has been spotted on two pages of the performance testing site indicating Poco is trying to optimise the software to make the device work efficiently and smooth on the device. In the first scenario, Pocophone F1 scored 7520 and 2046 on single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. In the second scenario, it managed to get 7523 and 2036 on similar tests, respectively.

This is a good move by Poco team and if they managed to release the Android Pie to Pocophone F1 soon it will be able to develop brand loyalty among the consumers.

Going by the Android testing and release pattern, the company is likely to wind up the Android Pie testing and roll-out the public version around November if not early. This timeline also applies to the India region-specific Poco F1, as well.

Android Pie: All you need to know

Search engine giant Google has incorporated numerous value-added features including latest security upgrades in Pie over the Android Oreo series.

One of the key attributes of Android Pie include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.

After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)

Furthermore, Android 9 introduces several new security features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.

The Pie update also brings important improvements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.

Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies.

