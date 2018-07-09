As promised, Asus released the much-awaited Zenfone 5Z in India exclusively on Flipkart with exciting launch offers.
Touted as the flagship killer phone, the Zenfone 5Z comes with a truckload of the features, including premium build quality, excellent Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras both front and the back, long-lasting battery with smart charging capabilities, clutter-free user interface with less pre-loaded apps. Snapdragon 845 octa-core, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful CPU to date and yet costs much less than compared to similar flagships such as OnePlus 6 and Samsung Galaxy S9 series, among others.
I had the opportunity to check out the Zenfone 5Z before the official launch and have to say, Asus phone truly lives to its tagline 'Flagship Redefined'.
The highlight of the Asus phone is the camera hardware. It boasts 12MP+8MP dual-camera with super 0.03 second Tri-tech autofocus, dual-tone LED flash and Artificial Intelligence(AI)-powered photography system with AI Scene Detection in 16 types: food, sky, green field, plant, ocean, sunset, snow, flower, stage, dog, cat, people, text, tripod, QR code, night view, AI photo learning for grouping albums, Real-time Portrait, real-time Beautification and more. Additionally, it boasts Pixel 3 Master system with Super Resolution (48MP) image taking ability and more
On the front too, it houses equally impressive 8MP sensor with F2.0 aperture, OV8856 sensor, 83-degree wide-angle lens, PixelMaster camera modes: Auto (with Night HDR and Portrait), Beauty, GIF, Animation, 8 various filters.
Other stipulated features include 6.2-inch full HD+ screen, Adreno 630 graphics engine, Android Oreo OS, 4GB/64GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage and a 3,300mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage.
Asus Zenfone 5Z launch offers:
Asus Zenfone 5Z is available exclusively on Flipkart and come in three options --6GB RAM +64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM+256GB storage-- for Rs 29,999, 32,999 and Rs 36,999 from 9 July onwards.
As part of the launch offer, Asus is giving Rs 3,000 instant cash back for ICICI debit/credit card holders, No Cost EMI offer with prices starting Rs 3,000 per month and 100GB extra data for Reliance Jio.
Additionally, Flipkart is offering Rs 499 Complete Damage Protection, which entitles users the door-step pick-up service and device swap in the service centre.
Key specifications of Asus Zenfone 5Z launch:
|Model
|Asus Zenfone 5Z
|Display
|6.2-inch full HD+ (24460x1080p) 2.5D curved glass super IPS+ LCD screen with Corning Glass protection, glove touch support
|OS
|Android Oreo with ZenUI 5.0 (guaranteed to get Android P)
|Processor
|10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core with AI Boost
|GPU
|Adreno 630
|RAM
|4GB/6GB/ 8GB
|Storage
|64GB/128GB/256GB, + up to 2TB via microSD
|Camera
|
|Video recording
|
|Audio
|Speaker
Audio Output:
Microphone:
FM Receiver:
|Battery
|3,300mAh battery with Asus BoostMaster fast charging and AI-charging
|Network
|4G-LTE Cat 12
|Sensors
|Rear fingerprint sensor (0.3 seconds unlock, supports 5 fingerprints), Face recognition, Accelerator, E-Compass, Gyroscope, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, RGB sensor
|Add-ons
|Dual-SIM slots (Type hybrid: SIM-1 + SIM 2 or microSD card), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (with 802.11 ac with 2x2 MIMO-DL 866mbps), Near Field Communication (NFC), A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, ASUS ZenEar Pro Hi-Res earphone with microphone will be part of package, Type C USB port (v2.0). 3.5 mm audio jack port,
|Dimensions
|153 × 75.65 × 7.85 mm
|Weight
|155g
|Colours
|Midnight blue and Meteor Silver
|Price
|
