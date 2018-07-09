As promised, Asus released the much-awaited Zenfone 5Z in India exclusively on Flipkart with exciting launch offers.

Touted as the flagship killer phone, the Zenfone 5Z comes with a truckload of the features, including premium build quality, excellent Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras both front and the back, long-lasting battery with smart charging capabilities, clutter-free user interface with less pre-loaded apps. Snapdragon 845 octa-core, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful CPU to date and yet costs much less than compared to similar flagships such as OnePlus 6 and Samsung Galaxy S9 series, among others.

I had the opportunity to check out the Zenfone 5Z before the official launch and have to say, Asus phone truly lives to its tagline 'Flagship Redefined'.

The highlight of the Asus phone is the camera hardware. It boasts 12MP+8MP dual-camera with super 0.03 second Tri-tech autofocus, dual-tone LED flash and Artificial Intelligence(AI)-powered photography system with AI Scene Detection in 16 types: food, sky, green field, plant, ocean, sunset, snow, flower, stage, dog, cat, people, text, tripod, QR code, night view, AI photo learning for grouping albums, Real-time Portrait, real-time Beautification and more. Additionally, it boasts Pixel 3 Master system with Super Resolution (48MP) image taking ability and more

On the front too, it houses equally impressive 8MP sensor with F2.0 aperture, OV8856 sensor, 83-degree wide-angle lens, PixelMaster camera modes: Auto (with Night HDR and Portrait), Beauty, GIF, Animation, 8 various filters.

Other stipulated features include 6.2-inch full HD+ screen, Adreno 630 graphics engine, Android Oreo OS, 4GB/64GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage and a 3,300mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage.

Asus Zenfone 5Z launch offers:

Asus Zenfone 5Z is available exclusively on Flipkart and come in three options --6GB RAM +64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM+256GB storage-- for Rs 29,999, 32,999 and Rs 36,999 from 9 July onwards.

As part of the launch offer, Asus is giving Rs 3,000 instant cash back for ICICI debit/credit card holders, No Cost EMI offer with prices starting Rs 3,000 per month and 100GB extra data for Reliance Jio.

Additionally, Flipkart is offering Rs 499 Complete Damage Protection, which entitles users the door-step pick-up service and device swap in the service centre.

Key specifications of Asus Zenfone 5Z launch:

Model Asus Zenfone 5Z Display 6.2-inch full HD+ (24460x1080p) 2.5D curved glass super IPS+ LCD screen with Corning Glass protection, glove touch support Brightness: 550 nits

Colour Gamut: 95.4% NTSC, DCI-PC 3

Contrast ratio: 1500:1

Aspect ratio: 19:9

Screen-to-body ratio: 90%

Blue-light filter for eye care

Auto Colour Temperature

Smart Screen On

Capacitive touch panel with 10 points multi-touch (supports glove touch) OS Android Oreo with ZenUI 5.0 (guaranteed to get Android P) Processor 10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core with AI Boost GPU Adreno 630 RAM 4GB/6GB/ 8GB Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB, + up to 2TB via microSD Camera Main dual-cameras: 12MP (with Sony IMX363 sensor, 1.4µm pixel size, F1.8 aperture, 0.03s Tri-Tech auto-focus/dual-Pixel, Phase Shift Auto Focus (PDAF), 4-axis OIS Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Electrical Image Stabilisation (EIS), Pro mode with RAW support) + 8MP (with OV8856 sensor, 120-degree wide-angle lens and F2.2 aperture), dual-tone LED flash with AI Photography: AI Scene Detection in 16 types: food, sky, green field, plant, ocean, sunset, snow, flower, stage, dog, cat, people, text, tripod, QR code, night view, AI Photo Learning, Real-time Portrait, Real-time Beautification, Pixel 3 Master (main camera) modes: Auto (with Night HDR and Portrait), Beauty, Super Resolution (48MP), GIF Animation, Time Lapse (with power saving mode), 8 various filters

Front: 8MP sensor with F2.0 aperture, OV8856 sensor, 83-degree wide-angle lens, PixelMaster camera modes: Auto (with Night HDR and Portrait), Beauty, GIF, Animation, 8 various filters Video recording 4K UHD (3840 by 2160) video at 60 fps for main rear camera

1080p FHD video recording at 30 / 60 fps

720p HD video recording at 30 fps

3-axis electronic image stabilization for rear cameras

Take the still photo while recording video

Slow Motion video (1080p at 240 fps / 720p at 240 fps)

ZeniMoji: Live Emoji Audio Speaker Dual speakers

5-magnet speaker with dual NXP Smart Amp for louder, deeper and less distorted sound effect Audio Output: Hi-Res audio 192kHz/24-bit standard that is 4 times better than CD quality

DTS (Digital Theater System) Headphone: X 7.1 virtual surround sound for headphone support

Qualcomm Audio CODEC

AudioWizard with listening profile Microphone: Triple internal microphones with ASUS Noise Reduction Technology; FM Receiver: FM radio Battery 3,300mAh battery with Asus BoostMaster fast charging and AI-charging Network 4G-LTE Cat 12 Sensors Rear fingerprint sensor (0.3 seconds unlock, supports 5 fingerprints), Face recognition, Accelerator, E-Compass, Gyroscope, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, RGB sensor Add-ons Dual-SIM slots (Type hybrid: SIM-1 + SIM 2 or microSD card), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (with 802.11 ac with 2x2 MIMO-DL 866mbps), Near Field Communication (NFC), A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, ASUS ZenEar Pro Hi-Res earphone with microphone will be part of package, Type C USB port (v2.0). 3.5 mm audio jack port, Dimensions 153 × 75.65 × 7.85 mm Weight 155g Colours Midnight blue and Meteor Silver Price 6GB RAM +64GB storage: Rs 29,999

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 32,999

8GB RAM+256GB storage: Rs 36,999

