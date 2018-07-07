Earlier in the week, Asus unveiled the new Zenfone 5Z in India, which is expected to go on sale later this month. If you happen to buy the flagship phone on the launch date, you will be surprised to know that the company has released new software that will further improve the photography experience and also enhance the security of the device.

I have been using the Zenfone 5Z review unit for the last one week and the camera has been great in addition to the blazingly fast processor that loads apps and performs on par if not more compared expensive rival brands in the market.

Since the roll-out is being carried out in phases, it will take a few days to reach all corners of the country. I too waiting for the notification and will let you know the whole experience in my Zenfone 5Z review piece in a couple of days.

Here's how to install the new update on Asus Zenfone 5Z review:

1. Once you get an update notification on your screen, select "Yes, I'm in"

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA update is rolled out in phases, it will take a few days to reach all regions. Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> Check for the new firmware.

It can be noted that Zenfone 5Z supports Google's Project Treble, which means it will one of the few devices to get early Android P updates later this year.

Official Asus Zenfone 5Z OTA update changelog:

Updated Google security patch to patch levels dated 5th June 2018 Improved, notification LED, NFC, and secure album Improved camera Fixed occasional screen flicker problem after the start/stop video recording Enhanced the focus speed during video recording Enhanced video call quality Improved the stability of the operating system Improved power management

In the brief time, I have spent time with the Asus Zenfone 5Z, it is shaping up to be promising flagship phone and is capable of giving popular brands such as OnePlus 6, Honor 10, Moto Z2 Play, Nokia 7 Plus, a run for their money.

For those unaware,Asus Zenfone 5Z will be available exclusively available on Flipkart and come in three options --6GB RAM +64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM+256GB storage-- for Rs 29,999, 32,999 and Rs 36,999 from 9 July onwards.

As part of the launch offer, Asus is giving Rs 3,000 instant cash back for ICICI debit/credit card holders, No Cost EMI offer with prices starting Rs 3,000 per month and 100GB extra data for Reliance Jio.

Additionally, Flipkart is offering Rs 499 Complete Damage Protection, which entitles users the door-step pick-up service and device swap in the service centre.

Key specifications of Asus Zenfone 5z launch:

Model Asus Zenfone 5z Display 6.2-inch full HD+ (24460x1080p) 2.5D curved glass super IPS+ LCD screen with Corning Glass protection, glove touch support Brightness: 550 nits

Colour Gamut: 95.4% NTSC, DCI-PC 3

Contrast ratio: 1500:1

Aspect ratio: 19:9

Screen-to-body ratio: 90%

Blue-light filter for eye care

Auto Colour Temperature

Smart Screen On

Capacitive touch panel with 10 points multi-touch (supports glove touch) OS Android Oreo with ZenUI 5.0 (guaranteed to get Android P) Processor 10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core with AI Boost GPU Adreno 630 RAM 4GB/6GB/ 8GB Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB, + up to 2TB via microSD Camera Main dual-cameras: 12MP (with Sony IMX363 sensor, 1.4µm pixel size, F1.8 aperture, 0.03s Tri-Tech auto-focus/dual-Pixel, Phase Shift Auto Focus (PDAF), 4-axis OIS Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Electrical Image Stabilisation (EIS), Pro mode with RAW support) + 8MP (with OV8856 sensor, 120-degree wide-angle lens and F2.2 aperture), dual-tone LED flash with AI Photography: AI Scene Detection in 16 types: food, sky, green field, plant, ocean, sunset, snow, flower, stage, dog, cat, people, text, tripod, QR code, night view, AI Photo Learning, Real-time Portrait, Real-time Beautification

Pixel 3 Master (main camera) modes: Auto (with Night HDR and Portrait), Beauty, Super Resolution (48MP), GIF Animation, Time Lapse (with power saving mode), 8 various filters

Front: 8MP sensor with F2.0 aperture, OV8856 sensor, 83-degree wide-angle lens, PixelMaster camera modes: Auto (with Night HDR and Portrait), Beauty, GIF, Animation, 8 various filters Video recording 4K UHD (3840 by 2160) video at 60 fps for main rear camera

1080p FHD video recording at 30 / 60 fps

720p HD video recording at 30 fps

3-axis electronic image stabilization for rear cameras

Take still photo while recording video

Slow Motion video (1080p at 240 fps / 720p at 240 fps) ZeniMoji: Live Emoji Audio Speaker Dual speakers

5-magnet speaker with dual NXP Smart Amp for louder, deeper and less distorted sound effect Audio Output: Hi-Res audio 192kHz/24-bit standard that is 4 times better than CD quality

DTS (Digital Theater System) Headphone: X 7.1 virtual surround sound for headphone support

Qualcomm Audio CODEC

AudioWizard with listening profile Microphone: Triple internal microphones with ASUS Noise Reduction Technology; FM Receiver: FM radio Battery 3,300mAh battery with Asus BoostMaster fast charging and AI-charging Network 4G-LTE Cat 12 Sensors Rear fingerprint sensor (0.3 seconds unlock, supports 5 fingerprints), Face recognition, Accelerator, E-Compass, Gyroscope, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, RGB sensor Add-ons Dual-SIM slots (Type hybrid: SIM-1 + SIM 2 or microSD card), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (with 802.11 ac with 2x2 MIMO-DL 866mbps), Near Field Communication (NFC), A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, ASUS ZenEar Pro Hi-Res earphone with microphone will be part of package, Type C USB port (v2.0). 3.5 mm audio jack port, Dimensions 153 × 75.65 × 7.85 mm Weight 155g Colours Midnight blue and Meteor Silver Price 6GB RAM+64GB storage: Rs 29,999

6GB RAM+128GB storage: Rs 32,999

8GB RAM+256GB storage: Rs 36,999

