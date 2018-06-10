The biggest excitement for Android smartphone owners is receiving the latest software packed with new features. While select smartphones are already receiving Android P beta, many are yet to receive Android Oreo. Now, we can cross off two devices from the list to receive Android 8.0 in India.

Owners of Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge have finally started receiving Android 8.0 Oreo. There's no official word on the rollout, but users are reporting that the long overdue update is finally appearing on their former Galaxy flagships with April security update and Samsung Experience 9.0, according to a SamMobile report.

Android 8.0 Oreo for Samsung Galaxy S7 series was initially rolled out in South Korea in May, but it was suspended due to a bug causing unexpected reboots. After fixing the issue, the rollout resumed and it eventually covered a larger geography while users in India were kept waiting. That ends now.

How to install?

With this news, users can check their Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge smartphones for the OTA notification. Users can go to Settings > About Phone > Software updates and Check for updates. The Android 8.0 Oreo for Samsung devices weighs in at around 1.4GB, which makes it important for users to connect to a secure, stable and preferably fast Wi-Fi to avoid data overages.

If you've already got the software notification, just tap on it and select "Yes, I'm in" to initiate the update. Once the software is downloaded, select "Install now" and wait for the phone to restart to complete the installation.

What's new?

Users upgrading to Android 8.0 Oreo will be welcomed with a lot of changes. The battery performance, security and device booting up speeds are improved. Users also get Smart Text Selection, Picture-in-Picture feature, Rescue Part feature, and Samsung Experience 9.0.

Samsung Experience 9.0 on Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge enhances the overall user experience, There's a new clock style for both lock screen and Always on display, dual messenger option for popular apps such as Facebook and WhatsApp, Smart View option to turn the mobile screen dark when mirroring content on TV, improved font size, colour and other settings.