Earlier in the week, Samsung confirmed to release Android Oreo to the Galaxy S7 and the S7 edge in May and now, keeping to true to its words, it has commenced rolling out the Google's latest mobile OS update to the former flagship phones.

As of now, Android Oreo-based Experience 9 update is being deployed to both the locked (Vodafone) and unlocked models in select regions of Europe, particularly in the UK. Many Galaxy S7 series owners took to Reddit to confirm the arrival of the new software. It weighs around 1.2GB and users are advised to make space for the software so that there will no disruption during the installation procedure.

Here's how to install Android Oreo on Samsung Galaxy S7 and the S7 edge:

1. Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in"

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"

3. After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically

4. Your phone is now updated

Since the roll-out procedure is being carried out in phases, it will take a few weeks to reach all corners of the world. Samsung Galaxy S7 series owners can check for OTA update manually by going to Settings>> scroll down to About phone>> check system update. If it says there is an update available, follow the procedure as mentioned above.

What is coming in Android Oreo?

Android Oreo comes with numerous enhancements over the previous generation Android Nougat v7.0. It comes with optimizations to improve battery life by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, faster booting, more fluid experiences as well as improvements in security via Google security patch (April 2018) and also Google Play Protect, which keeps a tab on suspicious activities and malware in apps.

Furthermore, it comes with Smart Text Selection to improve copy and paste option. With the help of machine learning to recognize entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

It also brings the picture-in-picture feature, which enables device owners to do multi-tasking, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call.

Another praiseworthy attribute of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device recover from constant boot loops.

In addition to the usual Android features, the new Samsung Experience 9.0 update comes with additional value-added features to enhance the user-experience of the Galaxy S7 series phone owners. It comes with a new clock style for both lock screen and Always on Display, Dual Messenger (option to have two separate accounts in Facebook, WhatsApp, etc...) and Smart View that lets the mobile phone's display turn dark when mirroring the content on the large TV screen, thus saving battery draining.

It also comes with improved font size, color, and other settings for better Edge panel visibility, Quick Panel to manage notifications for each app with notification categories (supported apps only) and more.

