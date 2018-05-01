After releasing Android Oreo to the 2017-series Galaxy S8 (& S8+), Galaxy Note8, Galaxy A7, A5 and A3, Samsung is ready to bring Google's chocolate-milk cookie-flavored software to the former flagships - Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge.

The company's official South Korea forum has assured community members that the Android Oreo will most likely be released to the Galaxy S7 and the S7 edge around mid-May. This is a welcome move by Samsung, as many Galaxy S7 owners were losing hope of getting any update, as the 18-month obligatory software service window was closed in September last year.

This is a masterstroke by Samsung as the announcement will not only help to build strong brand loyalty among fans, but also bring others to its fold. This will eventually help the company gain more market share and widen the gap between the rivals.

What's coming in Android Oreo?

Android Oreo comes with numerous enhancements over the previous generation Android Nougat v7.0. It comes with optimizations to improve battery life by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, faster booting, more fluid experiences as well as improvements in security via Google security patch (April 2018) and also Google Play Protect, which keeps a tab on suspicious activities and malware in apps.

It also comes with Smart Text Selection to improve copy and paste option. With the help of machine learning to recognize entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

There is also a picture-in-picture feature, which enables device owners to do multi-tasking, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call.

A noteworthy aspect of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device recover from constant boot loops.

In addition to the Google's Android Oreo, Samsung has integrated its own custom features in the upcoming software to enhance the user-experience of the Galaxy series phone owners. It is bringing new clock styles for both lock screen and Always on Display, Dual Messenger (option to have two separate accounts in Facebook, WhatsApp, etc...) and Smart View that lets the mobile phone's display turn dark when mirroring the content on the large TV screen, thus saving battery draining.

It also comes with improved font size, color, and other settings for better Edge panel visibility, Quick Panel to manage notifications for each app with notification categories (supported apps only) and more.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Google Android Oreo release schedule and Samsung products.