Samsung Galaxy S7 and the S7 edge received certification on Android Oreo software from Wi-Fi Alliance earlier this month, but there was no information on the software release timeline. Now, we have confirmation on release date straight from the horse's mouth.

Samsung Turkey's official consumer community has revised its software support page with ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival) details revealing that Android Oreo will be deployed to both the Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy S7 edge along with Galaxy Tab S3 (LTE) on May 18.

What's coming in Android Oreo?

Android Oreo comes with several improvements over Android Nougat v7.0 including extended battery life achieved by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, faster booting, more fluid experiences as well as improvements in security via Google security patch (February 2018) and also Google Play Protect, which keeps a tab on suspicious activities and malware in apps.

Additionally, it also brings Smart Text Selection to improve copy and paste option. With the help of machine learning to recognize entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

There is also a picture-in-picture feature, which enables device owners to do multi-tasking, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call.

Samsung Turkey (guncelmiyiz.com) screen-shot

A noteworthy aspect of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device recover from constant boot loops.

Besides the usual Google Android Oreo features, Samsung has integrated its own custom features to enhance the user-experience of the Galaxy series phone owners, which include new clock styles for both lock screen and Always on Display, Dual Messenger (option to have two separate accounts in Facebook, WhatsApp, etc…) and Smart View lets the mobile phone's display turn dark when mirroring the content on large TV screen, thus saving battery draining.

It also comes with improved font size, color, and other settings for better Edge panel visibility, Quick Panel to manage notifications for each app with notification categories (supported apps only) and more.

Besides the Galaxy S7, Samsung Turkey also revealed that 2017-series Galaxy A7, A5, and A3 too are slated to get Google's chocolate-milk cookie flavored in June.

[Note: The Galaxy A5 (2017) has already received Android Oreo in Russia and since roll-out process is carried out in phases, it will time to reach all corners.]

