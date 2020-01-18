Android 10 rollout slow like a sloth, but that's just the way things are and people are used to that (more or less). Despite sheer anticipation for new updates, Android users end up waiting for a long time, especially when they are using non-Pixel smartphones. If you're on the lookout for Android 10, the wait might not be too long.

It has been months since Android 10 was launched and major Android smartphone makers are slowly bringing Google's latest OS to their phones. A handful of phones have received Android 10, but there's a long way to go for most Android smartphone users.

Luckily, the list of Android 10-powered phones is going to expand with a lot of phones joining in. Realme confirmed that it would start Android 10 rollout in January and other brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus are already in the process of rolling out the new OS.

List of phones getting Android 10

Here's a list of phones from various brands that are starting to roll out Android 10 to their phones.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S9 Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Samsung Galaxy Fold Samsung M40 Samsung M30s

Xiaomi

Mi A3 Redmi K20 Pro Redmi Note 7 Redmi note 8 Pro

Nokia

Nokia 1 Nokia 2.1 Nokia 3.1 Nokia 5.1 Nokia 5.1 Plus Nokia 8 Sirocco Nokia 2.2 Nokia 3.2 Nokia 4.2 Nokia 7.2 Nokia 6.2 Nokia 3.1 Plus

Realme

Realme C2 Realme 2 Pro Realme 5S Realme 5 Realme 5i Realme 3 Realme 3 Pro Realme 3i Realme X2 Pro Realme XT Realme X Realme 3 Pro

OnePlus

OnePlus 5 OnePlus 5T

Android 10 features

Android 10 is a major update for Android smartphones. There are a lot of reasons to upgrade to Android 10, but features like new navigation gestures, dark mode, notification management, privacy settings, location access control, smart replies, Wi-Fi sharing via QR codes and more, make upgrading worth users while.