Ahead of Android 11 release at Google I/O 2020 in May, Android 10's market share is still lagging behind. This is mostly due to OEMs making their custom skins compatible with Google's latest OS. But the new software is catching up as more and more companies are updating their phones. LG is the latest one to join the streak.

LG's track record for Android software update rollout hasn't been the best. But it is finally starting to bring Android 10 OS to its phones - or at least that is what it seems like from an announcement made by the company. LG Italy made an official announcement last week, confirming that Android 10 OS is coming for a whole bunch of smartphones in its portfolio.

Android 10 for LG phones

According to the South Korean company, the Android 10 update is going to be rolled out LG V40 ThinQ, LG V50 ThinQ, LG G8X ThinQ, LG G8s ThinQ, LG G7 ThinQ, LG K50S, LG K40S, LG Q60 and LG K50. LG has already rolled out Android 10 for LG G8X smartphone in some markets.

The official rollout is expected to begin early next month, starting with LG V50 ThinQ. The software will then be rolled out LG G8X ThinQ in Q2. LG G7 ThinQ, LG G8s ThinQ, and LG V40 ThinQ will get Android 10 update in Q3. Finally, by the fourth quarter this year, LG K50S, LG K40S, LG K50, and LG Q60 will be updated to the new software.

What's new in Android 10 for LG phones?

LG also announced that the list of phones eligible for Android 10 will receive based the UX 9.0 as on the G8X smartphone. The updated UI will bring several stock-Android 10 customisations such as dark mode, improved privacy controls, focus mode, smart replies, gesture-based navigation and more. LG will also add a touch of its own customisations to give a refreshing spin to the new software on LG phones.

What about India rollout?

The Android 10 rollout plan revealed by LG is for Italy. There's no information on when the new update will arrive to phones in India or globally for that matter. But this announcement gives us a fair idea of what to expect when the actual rollout begins.