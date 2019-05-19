It's Sunday and it's kind of hot because Bollywood actress Karishma Tanna and Jassym Lora, popular Jamaican model and wife of KKR star player Andre Russell, have raised the mercury levels with their unmatched hotness.

Jassym is known for making her followers drool over her fab figure and even this time around, the model was seen flaunting her major assets while she was relaxing on a beach in a white monokini.

Karishma, on the other hand, has lit the social media with her latest black and white theme photoshoot which reminded us of her sensuous role in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial biopic Sanju.

Take a look.