Let's take a look at the celebs who got cosy and intimate within the Bigg Boss house over the years.

Diandra Soares – Gautam Gulati: Diandra and Gautam Gulati's unabashed passion and love for each other caused quite a storm inside the house. From locking themselves in the washroom to the extreme public display of affection, the couple didn't shy away from getting intimate on the show. However, their love story began and ended inside the house.

Karishma Tanna – Upen Patel: Who would forget that famous kiss between Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel inside the house while she already had a boyfriend outside the house. Sparks flew between the two inside the house and there was no looking back for the couple from there on. Though the couple were close to getting married after leaving the house, they did have an ugly public showdown before parting ways.

Rahul Mahajan – Payal Rohatgi: One of the most controversial jodis inside the Bigg Boss house would undoubtedly be Rahul Mahajan and Payal Rohatgi. Young and passionate, the duo gave us some most memorable moments within the house. From kissing each other, getting cosy inside the swimming pool to sharing warm and tight hugs; the couple didn't shy away from anyone inside the house. However, they soon parted ways after the show ended.

Ali Merchant – Sara Ali Khan: Television's favourite couple, Sara and Ali, tied the knot and even spent a night together with each other inside the house separately. There peek-a-boo romantic moments and love for each other wasn't hidden from anyone. However, after exiting the house, the duo soon parted ways.

Gauahar Khan – Kushal Tandon: Undoubtedly, one of the hottest jodis to have been formed on the show ever, Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon raised temperatures with their cosy moments within the house. Their love story which bloomed and blossomed within the Bigg Boss house continued for a while even outside the house.

Tanishaa Mukerji – Armaan Kohli: Tight hugs, pecks and a few cosy moments were all we witnessed between the couple; before Salman intervened and asked Tanishaa to remember her lineage. After publically dating for close to two years outside the house, Tanishaa and Armaaan parted ways due to his abusive nature.

Monalisa – Vikrant Rajput: Monalisa tied the knot with longtime beau Vikrant Rajput inside the Bogg Boss house and even got to spend a night in a beautifully decorated room separately.