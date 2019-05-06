In a must-win match at the Wankhede Stadium on May 5, Andre Russell failed to save his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders from falling into a dark pit after he and his fellow team members crumbled down to Mumbai Indians' bowling attack. As the pressure started building up, Russell walked out to the ground to bat at number 5 and gave away his wicket to Lasith Malinga for a duck. From their on, there was no saving the KKR team which got restricted to 133 by the Mumbai Indians.

As a result, KKR lost the one and only chance of qualifying into the playoffs to compete for the winning trophy in the ongoing IPL T20 tournament. KKR's sluggish knock left thousands of fans heartbroken including Russell's wife Jassym Lora who has been accompanying her husband at the cricket grounds to cheer for him and his IPL team.

Bidding an emotional adieu to KKR, Jassym posted a picture of KKR logo in her Instagram story which was drawn on the floor with rangoli with a broken heart emoji.

Jassym Lora, who is a popular Jamaican model, was enjoying her time in India as her husband Andre Russell proved to be one of the star performers in the IPL 2019 season. After KKR's win over MI at the Eden Gardens in the previous match, Jassym had a special interaction with Russell in the post match ceremony. Russell said that whenever he walks inside the ground, his aim is to impress his wife with his batting skills.

When Jassym affectionately asked Russell if he considers his beautiful wife as a lucky charm, the loving husband, who couldn't stop blushing, replied, "Yes. Of course" filling Jassym's heart with immense happiness.

And now that KKR has been knocked out of the IPL season, Jassym won't be able to see her husband Russell hitting the ball out of the ground to impress her.