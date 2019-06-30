A woman died in a hospital in Andhra Pradesh after receiving a wrong blood type during a transfusion. The incident took place at a government hospital in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday (June 26).

The woman, identified as 32-year-old Akhtar Bano died on Thursday morning due to complications. Akhtar was pregnant when she was admitted to the hospital. She later gave birth to a healthy baby. However, on Wednesday, the nurses saw that her haemoglobin count was low and arranged for a blood transfusion.

There was an alleged mix-up in the samples sent for testing. Akhtar's was written as B positive while she was O positive. Akhtar received the B positive blood and started showing signs of an allergic reaction on Wednesday and died early Thursday morning in the ICU, reports The News Minute.

"At the time of admission to the GH, Bano's blood samples were sent to the lab to determine her blood type. There was a mix-up of blood samples and she was accidentally deemed to have B positive blood type. She was administered about 200 ml of the blood, after which she began showing signs of an allergic reaction. It was an ASHA worker at the hospital who noticed that she was an O positive patient but was receiving blood that was marked B positive," Dr KVNS Anil Kumar, the Anantapur District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) was quoted as saying by TNM.

The report states that two doctors, staff nurses and a lab technician were suspended in relation to the case. In addition to this, a show-cause notice has been issued to the pathologist and the hospital superintendent. The report further claims that the woman's blood type was clearly mentioned in her medical records in both, the PHC and the Government General Hospital.