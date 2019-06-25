Tension prevailed in Andhra Pradesh's Ongole after a woman worker of opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) committed suicide, following a clash between the TDP and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) workers on Tuesday, June 25.

The deceased, B. Padma (28), from Ongole's Rudramambapuram village, was reportedly slapped by her rivals in the clash. Upset over the incident, she hanged herself to death in her house.

Parts of the state have been witnessing clashes between YSRCP and TDP after the recent election. This incident is suspected to be a continuation of these clashes.

Senior officials visited the village to review the situation after the recent incident. Additional forces were deployed to prevent any untoward event. Director General of Police Gautam Sawang asked the police force to be alert in view of the current post-poll clashes and upcoming local body elections.

Around 25 incidents of violence were reported in the state on the day of the simultaneous elections to state Assembly and Lok Sabha, held on April 11.

A worker from the TDP and another of the YSRCP were killed in violence in Anantapur and Chitoor districts, while more than a dozen others including senior TDP leader and former Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasad Rao were injured in clashes at various places.

Vindictive politics has been reported at the top level too, with Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy ordering the demolition of former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu's 'Praja Vedika' building on Monday.