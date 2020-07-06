Andhra Pradesh has conducted a total of 10.17 lakh COVID-19 tests as of Sunday and has become the third state to cross 1 million-mark after Maharastra and Tamil Nadu. The followers of CM YS Jagan Reddy are celebrating this success.

Having no labs, Andhra collected its first Covid-19 sample on February 1 and sent it to Telangana for tests. The first lab for COVID19 was established on March 7 in the state. The state government led by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took 59 days to complete the first one lakh Covid tests, but it consistently increased its testing capacity.

The YCP government ramped its testing infrastructure and the number of tests from June 1. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on containing the spread of the Covid-19 situation on June 22. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to conduct comprehensive COVID-19 screenings and tests covering all households within 90 days.

Today, the state has 78 labs conducting COVID-19 tests. "The first lab for COVID19 was established on March 7, 2020 in AP. From zero labs as on March 6, AP increased its lab capacity to 78 labs in all. Apart from 15 testing facility centers, Covid-19 tests are being conducted in 4 private labs, 19 VRDL labs, 47 Truenat labs, 5CBNAAT, 2NACO and 5 CLIA labs," the Chief Minister's office said.

Andhra Pradesh has completed a total of 10,17,123 COVID-19 tests as of on Sunday. It emerged the second Southern state to cross million-mark in tests with 10.17 lakh tests after Tamil Nadu. With no infrastructure to having 78 labs and crossing this mark, is a great achievement for the YCP government. The people of the state are delighted over this feat of Jagan Mohan Reddy and they are hailing his government.

Here are some people's tweets on this achievement:

The one n only state in India.. Which completed 1million COVID-19 tests is Andhrapradesh. Great achievement and support to people of AP. Sincere thanks for ur care.. @APPOLICE100 @AndhraPradeshCM @ysjagan anna & Helath dept. Staff #1MillionCovidTestsinAP #1MCovid19TestsInAP

This is brilliant governance by @ysjagan and his govt. While everyone were busy doing politics he silently did his job. But the battle is far from over. #1MCovid19testsinAP

