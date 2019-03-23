YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy declared on Friday, March 22, that his assets are worth more than Rs 375 crore but he does not own a vehicle. He declared his assets on Friday while filing nomination for Pulivendula Assembly constituency in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh.

His movable assets were over Rs 339 crore while immovable assets were worth more than Rs 35 crore. In 2014, while filing nomination from the same constituency, Jagan had declared total assets of Rs 343 crore.

His wife YS Bharathi Reddy, a businesswoman, declared her assets at Rs 124 crore against the Rs 71 crore in 2014. This includes movable assets of Rs 92 crore and immovable assets of over Rs 31 crore while the couple's two daughters together have movable assets of Rs 11 crore.

Jagan, the son of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, submitted in the affidavit that the four bulletproof vehicles were owned by others but registered in his name. However, he said that he does not own any car. The 46-year-old mentioned that his total investments were Rs 317 crore while that of his wife were Rs 62 crore.

The YSRCP leader, who declared that he is engaged in politics and public service, showed his income during 2017-18 as Rs 25.89 crore against Rs 2.90 crore in the previous year.

Jagan owns non-agricultural land worth Rs 8.42 crore, commercial building valued at Rs 14.46 crore, a residential property in Hyderabad worth Rs 12 crore. His liabilities were only Rs 1.19 crore. However, liabilities in the form of income tax to the tune of Rs 66.68 crore were under dispute. His wife also had Rs 6.75 crore liabilities under dispute.

Nara Lokesh, the son of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also declared his assets while filing his nomination. On Friday while filing the papers for nomination for Mangalagiri Assembly constituency in state capital region Amaravati, he said that his movable assets were worth over Rs 253 crore and immovable assets were valued at Rs 66 crore.

Lokesh owns two Toyota Fortuners and one Ford Fiesta. The 36-year-old cabinet minister owns five acres agricultural land near Hyderabad worth over Rs 47 crore. He along with his father jointly owns a house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad valued at over Rs 19 crore.