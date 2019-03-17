YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Sunday announced candidates for the remaining 17 Lok Sabha seats and all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy released the second and final list of candidates after paying tribute to his father and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy at his grave at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district.

YSRCP had announced candidates for nine Lok Sabha seats late on Saturday.

Jaganmohan Reddy will seek re-election from Pulivendula Assembly constituency, his family stronghold in Kadapa district.

YSRCP has retained 40 sitting MLAs. It has given priority to backward classes, youth, experienced and loyalists.

The list of Assembly candidates includes nine who worked in All India Services and 15 doctors. Out of the 175 candidates, 33 are below 45 years.

Elections to the 175-member Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha seats are scheduled on April 11.