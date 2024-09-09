It is that time of the year again! And Sonakshi Sinha is busy basking in the glory of Ganpati bappa. The newly-wed actress has shared videos and pictures of offering prayers and doing aarti of Ganesha idol along with husband, Zaheer Iqbal. A lot was said and written about Sona getting married to a Muslim. However, the diva has shut down trolls by embracing the best of both the cultures and religion.

Sona - Zaheer's Ganpati celebrations

The Dabangg actress shared a video of performing aarti with Zaheer Iqbal, dressed in co-ordinated traditional outfits. "Love grows in respect, when a couple honors each other's beliefs in true harmony...Our first Ganpati after shaadi," she wrote while sharing the video. As soon as Sona shared the post, it was inundated with comments and opinions.

"As A Muslim I respect others religion," wrote a user. "This is what I like accepting and embracing each other's religion and the rituals and ignore the world," another user commented. "Humanity is the biggest religion, one should be pure in heart," a social media user commented on the post. "Where are all those shouting love jihad?" asked another social media user.

"So what is the problem his life and his rule. I am Muslim too and my partner hindu too and I participate all hindu festivals," read a comment. "Wooowwww, happy Sona, happy Zooo, Happy Gannu, happy everyone! Love ittt," read another comment. "This is the beauty of India," one more person opined. Sona and Zaheer got married in a civil ceremony in June this year.

Respecting religion and cultures

Sonakshi and Zaheer both have spoken about respecting each other's religion and embracing the cultures. "...I feel that when two people are in love, nothing else matters. And I hope people have the strength to follow their heart which is what I did and I'm happy," the Double XL actress had said in an interview.