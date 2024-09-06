Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are painting the town red ever since their wedding. The newlyweds keep giving their fans and followers sneak peek into their married life. From their honeymoon, dinner dates to workouts; the duo appear madly-in-love. Sonakshi recently spoke about how she decided never to have a big, fat wedding after seeing brother Kussh Sinha's gala ceremony.

Sonakshi revealed that even though there was pressure from the family to get married like that, she went her own way. "There was pressure, but we were very clear on the kind of wedding that we wanted. If you go back a few years to my brother's wedding, it was huge. There were like 5,000 or 8,000 people at each function. The first thing I told my mother after that was, 'Meri shaadi waise nahi hogi' (My wedding won't be like this)," she told Galatta India.

Sonakshi also revealed that her friend and Double XL co-star Huma Qureshi wanted her to have several pre-wedding functions and wasn't happy about one big reception decision. The Dabangg actress also revealed that she wanted more functions. Sona also revealed that one of her designer friends wanted to design several outfits for her and was left with limited choices to dress her up.

Sona and Zaheer mentioned how they had a very clear vision of celebrating their special day, their own way. "We were very particular and clear that this is how we want to do it. This day comes once in our lives, and it's very, very special, so we want to do it the way we want to do it, and our friends and family obliged," she said.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in a civil ceremony on June 23 at their home followed by a grand reception.